These Anti-Chafing Shorts Are Here to Save Your Thighs This Summer
The summer is not always friendly to our inner thighs. Scorching heat paired with friction creates a recipe for discomfort, whether you're exercising outside or simply going about your usual routine. Yes, we're talking about chafing. Alongside ice cream trucks, swimming pools, and backyard barbecues, it's a summertime staple for many. But there are ways to prevent it, like investing in a pair of anti-chafing, sweat-proof shorts from Knix.
Ideal for wearing underneath a skirt or a dress, the seamless shorts sit below your natural waist and have a six-inch inseam that goes down to your mid-thigh. The silhouette and material keep chafing and sweat at bay, no matter how hot and humid the weather is. They're made of stretchy, lightweight fabric designed to feel easy and comfortable as it adjusts to your body shape. Plus, they come with a gusset liner so you can choose whether or not to wear underwear with the shorts.
Knix is known for its leak-proof underwear and swimwear, but these shorts are strictly for banishing chafed thighs and wicking away sweat. And while the shorts weren't designed for compression, some reviewers note that they do fit nicely underneath clothes, creating a smooth look without feeling restrictive.
"These shorts stay put and are so comfortable and lightweight that you don't even know they're on," said one of the more than 1,000 customers who left a positive review. "And might I add that your clothes look fab on top as well?"
Others agree the shorts help them feel their best, especially when it's hot outside. "I can wear dresses and skirts in the summer now," a shopper wrote. "I don't overheat while wearing them, they don't constrict my mid-section, and they protect my thighs from chafing."
The shorts are available in a range of nude colors and come in sizes XS to XXXXL. You can order a pair for $36 or grab a set of three for $90. Based on how many reviewers said they came back for more, you may want to take advantage of the discount for purchasing three pairs at once. That way you'll have plenty of shorts to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.
To buy: $36; knix.com.