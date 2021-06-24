These Anti-Chafing Shorts Are Here to Save Your Thighs This Summer

Ideal for wearing underneath a skirt or a dress, the seamless shorts sit below your natural waist and have a six-inch inseam that goes down to your mid-thigh. The silhouette and material keep chafing and sweat at bay, no matter how hot and humid the weather is. They're made of stretchy, lightweight fabric designed to feel easy and comfortable as it adjusts to your body shape. Plus, they come with a gusset liner so you can choose whether or not to wear underwear with the shorts.