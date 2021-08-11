I'm Ready to Replace All My Bras With This Comfortable, Supportive Bralette

I've fallen in love with bralettes in the past, but this tank-style bra from Knickey challenged my notion of what the item could be. Created with incredibly smooth organic cotton, The Tank is double-lined and has fully-darted cups, meaning I didn't have to sacrifice comfort for function. On my first wear, I noticed that the bralette fit perfectly, providing support without feeling as if it was digging into my skin. As the day wore on, I only fell more in love with the style.