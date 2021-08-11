I'm Ready to Replace All My Bras With This Comfortable, Supportive Bralette
Lingerie has forever changed with the increasing popularity of the bralette. Often used as a softer alternative to a bra, bralettes have become a favorite of shoppers, earning rave reviews for the ability to function as lingerie, loungewear, and even a top. Available in cuts suited for every bust type, it's Knickey's The Tank bralette that left me particularly amazed at how supportive a bralette could be.
I've fallen in love with bralettes in the past, but this tank-style bra from Knickey challenged my notion of what the item could be. Created with incredibly smooth organic cotton, The Tank is double-lined and has fully-darted cups, meaning I didn't have to sacrifice comfort for function. On my first wear, I noticed that the bralette fit perfectly, providing support without feeling as if it was digging into my skin. As the day wore on, I only fell more in love with the style.
To buy: $48; knickey.com.
Thanks to its pullover nature and tank neckline, I was able to easily slip in and out of the bralette. Adjustable straps also enabled me to create a customized fit, something that isn't always possible with bralettes. Wearing the bralette under a cotton tee, I liked that the style, despite its darting, was unnoticeable under my clothes. The breathable cotton also made it so that I nearly forgot I was even wearing the Tank.
I'm not the only one to notice how seamless this bralette can be. One customer felt the same, writing, "I love wearing this bralette in place of my traditional bra. It feels like there's less tugging on my back and shoulders."
Other reviewers addressed the bralette's ability to support busts of all sizes. "Love this bra! Flattering shape and is very comfortable. I like the thicker material as it provides a lot of coverage," one shopper shared.
Another person, who wrote that they wore a size 34DDD in bras, also praised the bralette for its level of coverage, writing, "I think the darts make it possible for me to wear the bralette without it riding up over my chest as I move, which is what other straight bralettes do. I'm a 34DDD and I took a large. Highly recommend it."
Try the supportive style for yourself and pick up a Tank bralette from Knickey now.