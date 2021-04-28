This Best-Selling Bralette Is So Buttery Soft and Comfortable, It's Become My New Go-To
Over the past year, I’ve become a comfortable bra connoisseur. I’ve tried some of the best wireless bras around, tested new bralettes from buzzy brands, and left most of my underwire bras untouched. So when I heard Harper Wilde’s popular bralette was now available at Nordstrom, I had to give it a try—you know, to keep up my reputation as a professional comfy bra wearer.
Harper Wilde’s bras were previously only available on its direct-to-consumer site, but Nordstrom recently stocked its digital shelves with the celebrity-approved undergarments (Kristen Bell, most notably, is a fan). While the brand has a variety of beloved bras, from traditional underwire options to basic sports bras, its Bliss bralette is a clear favorite, according to a brand rep.
Ideal for everyday wear, the minimalist bralette is free of foam, cups, and padding. Instead, its microfiber fabric and form-fitting construction provide a natural lift and sufficient coverage. The product description likens the material to butter, and I can’t disagree. It’s silky soft, supportive, and comfortable enough to wear all day, every day. In fact, the first day I put it on, I didn’t bother taking it off before bed.
To buy: $45; nordstrom.com.
The bra has thicker straps that won’t dig into skin and a V-shaped neck and back for stylish support. It also features a thick band that sits right around the ribs with no clasps or underwire in sight. Finally, the soft fabric is naturally smoothing, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through your shirt. It’s available in sizes XS to 3XL to accommodate a wide variety of body types.
Head to Nordstrom to pick up your own Harper Wilde Bliss bralette today. Trust me, you’ll want to slip it on every morning.