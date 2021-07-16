This Wireless Cooling Bra Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Say You'll Forget You're Wearing It
Nothing ruins a summer day quite like boob sweat. Instead of powering through the uncomfortable feeling, Amazon shoppers have discovered an affordable trick for combating it: the Hanes X-Temp Foam WireFree Bra. The cooling bra is made with the brand's X-temp technology to regulate your body temperature for all-day comfort, even when temperatures climb.
In addition to its breathability, the Amazon-favorite cooling bra has a ComfortFlex Fit, which means it's designed with a four-way stretching fabric that molds to your unique bust size. For additional comfort, it also features flexible foam cups to provide a natural-feeling fit, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure. Not to mention that it's available in sizes XS to 3XL, comes in 11 colors, and is currently on sale for $12.
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers praised the bra's supportive fit, explaining that it offers the same lift as traditional underwire bras combined with the sturdiness of a sports bra. This is even true for reviewers with larger bust sizes.
"Well, this bra here is amazingly comfortable," raved one customer. "I can tell I will easily be able to wear it all day in comfort. But the really amazing thing is that there is no uniboob, no underwire, great lift, and comfort... I'm shocked this bra doesn't cost $50+."
Another added, "The straps are extremely comfortable and so is the band. It has a regular hook and eye closure in the back. These don't dig anywhere or show any kind of back fat, lumps, etc. They really are exceptionally flattering."
As for its sweat-wicking abilities, several reviewers were happy to report that it solved their boob sweat woes, whether they be from long shifts, working out, or humid summer days. "You'll forget you're wearing a bra," exclaimed one shopper. "The one thing that I haven't thought twice about these past two weeks is my bra. Normally it kills me. Sweat dripping and terribly uncomfortable. Not these bras! They are great! Everything is hot and sweaty but the boobs."
Still not sold? Allow this review to sway you: "It's like my boobs are being held by gentle hands...I wore this bra through a full day of work, followed by errands, and hauling the kids around. Stayed supportive and comfy all day."
Kick boob sweat to the curb once and for all and grab the Hanes X-Temp Foam WireFree Bra on Amazon today.