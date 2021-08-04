If You're Looking for a Bra You Won't Want to Rip Off, This Wireless Option Is 75% Off
One of the most universally relatable feelings among bra wearers is the ripping-it-off moment at the end of the day. But what if it doesn't have to be that way? Whether you wear a bra for shape or support, if yours have underwire and fit poorly, feel painful or constricting, or have become misshapen over time, it's time to bring wireless bras into the picture.
Unlike other wire-free bras, including bralettes and sports bras, wireless bras offer the same shaping and support as underwire bras but generally feel way more comfortable. Shoppers have voiced their support for the Hanes Natural Lift Wire Free Bra—and it's on sale at Walmart for as little as $11.
To buy: $11 (was $40), walmart.com.
Available in sizes small to 2X (accommodating bra sizes 34A to 46D), the bra's cups feature a foam lining to provide light coverage and shaping. Plus, the lace outline of the tag-free wireless bra offers a hint of femininity without taking away from the simplicity of the silhouette. Another standout feature is the convertible straps, which you can change depending on the neckline of the blouse or dress you plan to wear.
In their reviews for the Hanes Natural Lift Wire Free Bra, Walmart shoppers say it's quickly become their go-to. They write the fabric is breathable and comfortable, even for nurses during long shifts where uncomfortable scrubs are required. Other shoppers even say the wireless bra even ranks above more expensive pieces they have from other well-known retailers.
If you have been dreaming of the day when you can ditch your underwire for good, take a look at the size chart and shop for a Hanes Natural Lift Wire Free Bra while it's still nearly 75% off.