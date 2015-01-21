11 Figure-Flattering Bras for Every Shape
Vanity Fair Next To Nude Underwire Bra
This convertible style boasts a low-cut front for plunging necklines and a smooth, concealing shape that won’t add bulk to the frame. Available in five colors.
To buy: $40, vanityfairlingerie.com.
Timpa Duet Lace Underwire Demi Bra Red
Give fullness and shape to a smaller chest with this lace crochet bra. Thanks to its soft, no-frills design, this sexy style will soon become your go-to. Available in eight bright shades.
To buy: $36, journelle.com.
Passionata by Chantelle White Nights Push-Up Bra
Nothing like the push-up bras of your teen years, this style’s graduated padding subtly adds lift, while the tapered straps and refined lace embellishment provide a balanced and becoming shape.
To buy: $60, figleaves.com.
Wacoal Embrace Lace Strapless Bra Nude
Wearing a nude, seamless bra has never looked so good. This pretty style features cut-away cups that accommodate plunging necklines, while the allover lace lends a luxe, refined look. Also available in black and up to a DD-cup.
To buy: $52, wacoal-america.com.
Eberjey Anouk Underwire Bra Brown
Thanks to small upgrades, like a mesh body, lace cups, and thin double straps, this girlish style is incredibly flattering, without sacrificing practicality or comfort. Available in three colors.
To buy: $53, shopbop.com.
Panache Envy Balconette Bra Cassis
Thanks to this demi, a fuller cup doesn’t have to mean forfeiting a thin lacey bra. The three-quarter cup helps prevent spillover, while the thick adjustable straps and wide wings provide ample support. Available in three colors and up to a K-cup.
To buy: $65, barenecessities.com.
Chantelle Rive Gauche 3-Part Cup Underwire Bra Red
Feminine and flirty, this lipstick-red style offers yearlong wearability. Plus, the three-quarter cup and fine construction flatters all sizes. Available up to an H-cup.
To buy: $88, freshpair.com.
Simone Perele Anthracite
The crème de la crème of fine lingerie, this embroidered demi-cup features a pretty design, delicate lace details, and a slightly raised balconette shape that flatters full and small busts alike.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Curvy Couture French Floral Unlined Underwire Black
At first glance, this embroidered lace bra looks like it’s all beauty and no brains, but small design details provide major support. An inner sling adds stiffness to already supportive cups, while the thick straps can be crossed to accommodate different necklines. Available up to an H-cup.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Calvin Klein Delicate Fashion All Lace Bralette Black
Combining the ease and comfort of a bralette with the ladylike flair of a lacy European style, this scalloped bra is comfortable for everyday wear and won’t leave a trace under clothing.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Forever 21 Lace-Paneled Mesh Bralette Charcoal
This Swiss dot-accented style offers light support and gives shape to a small bust. The wire-free, soft construction means it’s great for wearing to bed or lounging on weekends. Also available in lavender.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
