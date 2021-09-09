I've Been Wearing the Wrong Bra Size for Years, but a Virtual Fitting From This Trendy Brand Changed That
You could take an entire course in how to measure your bra size and still end up with pinched skin, overflowing cups, and irritating gaps. While there are some standardized methods for determining band and cup sizes, individual breast shapes differ about as much as each bra brand's fit guides do. Anyone who's ever bought a bra can attest to this infuriating quandary that makes finding a comfortable bra so difficult.
After going through puberty in an era dominated by Victoria's Secret mall stores, my idea of a well-fitting bra was somewhat skewed. Even as I experimented with different options as I got older, it wasn't until I had a virtual fitting with the trendy undergarments brand Cuup that I began to question everything I knew about my own bra size.
Most of my adult life, my go-to bra size has been a 34C—sometimes a 36C. So when Cuup offered a virtual fitting during the summer of 2020 when just about every aspect of my life was conducted through a screen, I accepted, but was skeptical of it revealing any new information.
Via video chat, I met with a fit specialist (a service that Cuup offers to all shoppers). She guided me as I took my own measurements over a thin T-shirt. After about 10 minutes of chatting about my regular bra size and fit and doing some behind-the-scenes bra measurement math, to my dismay, she recommended I order a 34E. Yes, most brands vary in their sizing, but the fact that I could go from a C cup to an E cup had me reevaluating all of the bras in my top drawer. Nevertheless, I listened to the pro.
When my 34E-size Cuup bra, a mesh underwire number called the Balconette, arrived, I doubted it would fit. But it slipped on seamlessly, leaving no gaps between the cups and my skin and falling flat around my torso. I happily wore it around my apartment, despite having nowhere to go and no one to impress. It was just that comfy.
To buy: $68; shopcuup.com.
Soon after getting my own Cuup bra, I discovered that I wasn't the only one who fell for the brand's sexy yet comfortable undergarments. For every few friends I told, one squealed with delight saying that they too had a Cuup bra, and that it was their most-cherished piece of lingerie. One year later and the Balconette is still my favorite bra. It's held up through many washes and fits just as well as it did when it first arrived.
Then there are the hundreds of five-star reviews on Cuup's site that confirm it's a must for online bra shopping. One shopper noted that it was easy and free to replace a bra ordered in the wrong size and wrote, "The bra is the most wonderful, flattering shape and [it's] extremely comfortable. I think this is possibly the best fitting bra I've ever owned."
Another said, "When I get home, my bra isn't the first thing off because I don't remember it's there."
If you're looking to reintroduce underwire bras to your routine after months of elastic, or if you want a boost of confidence even while lounging around the house, head to Cuup to peruse their collection of stylish bras available in loads of fun and neutral colors. You can take a fit quiz online or set up a virtual fitting to determine your ideal size.