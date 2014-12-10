7 Beautiful Winter Tights
Uniqlo Women Heattech Tights
They may look like your everyday tights, but this techy style is anything but ordinary. Thanks to brilliant heattech technology, moisture is wicked and transformed into heat. At $13, it’ll be hard to stop at just one pair. Available in six colors.
To buy: $13, uniqlo.com.
DKNY Tweed Herringbone Tight
These menswear-inspired tights are casual enough for daytime, yet add unparalleled sophistication to every ensemble. Also available in brown.
To buy: From $7.50, amazon.com.
Hanes Silk Reflections Boot Liner Tight
If your boots are too snug with socks and too loose with tights, try these reinforced tights. They offer the best of both worlds, so no other layers are required.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Wilfred Merino Wool Tights
These merino wool tights are lightweight and matte like traditional nylons, but provide the coverage of a legging, so you can still wear skirts and dresses on the chilliest days. Also available in gray.
To buy: From $30, aritzia.com.
Commando Everyday Crochet
A playful pattern helps break up an otherwise mundane work dress. Plus, this pair features a loose and stretchy waist panel that won’t cause any discomfort throughout the day.
To buy: $32, wearcommando.com.
Wolford Poppy Tights Anthracite
These confetti-speckled tights offer year-round practicality and make a great addition to cocktail dresses or festive holiday ensembles. Available in five colors.
To buy: $48, zappos.com.
Falke Allover Ajour Tights
Think of these crochet tights as your secret weapon for transitioning from the office to an after-work holiday party. The elegant pattern requires little else in the way of accessories, while the effect is ultra-glamorous when paired with an LBD or tailored sheath.
To buy: $49, saksfifthavenue.com.
