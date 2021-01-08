How to Find the Best Bra for Your Breast Shape
Virtual bra fitting ahead.
I consider shopping—even online—to be one of the greatest joys in the world, but the worst task has to be shopping for a new bra. There is no joy to be had in sifting through hundreds of bras that dig painfully into your shoulders, ride up your back, gape open, or spill out of the cups. So it's no wonder that the majority of us aren't wearing the right bra for our breasts. In fact, most bra fitters and lingerie brands estimate that 80 percent of women are wearing the wrong size bra. "While measuring your bra size is obviously important, first establishing the type of breast shape you have is the ultimate indicator of which type of bra will best suit you," says Josie-Anne Le Diouron, a bra fitting specialist at Empreinte.
But even something as simple as your breast shape can be quite confusing, so we asked Le Diouron to break down every single shape—there are nine!—and the best bra type for each. Whether you're after the best bra for lift, side support, a small chest, or a large bust, read on to reveal your best fit.
1
What it is: Breasts are very circular and equally full at the top and bottom.
Bra recommendation: “For this type of breast, we will not be looking for structure, but rather the desired level of support and coverage. The best options—ranked in order from more coverage to less coverage—are T-shirt bras, balconette, and plunge styles.”
2
What it is: Breasts are narrow/slimmer at the top and round/fuller at the bottom.
Bra recommendation: “An underwired full cup bra will give the support that the bottom of the breasts need, and the structure of the cup will lift the breasts to give some projection and more volume on top.”
3
What it is: Breasts are round and full at the bottom with slightly less volume at the top.
Bra recommendation: “An underwired balconette or demi cup bra with a vertical seam will lift the breasts and make them look fuller on the top.”
4
What it is: One breast is larger than the other.
Bra recommendation: “A T-shirt bra will help visually reduce the difference of sizes. The absence of seams and the full coverage will smooth the volume of the breast on a larger area, making the difference less noticeable. While unnecessary, you also have the option of buying a pad to fill out the cup for your smaller breast.”
5
What it is: Breasts are long, narrow, and pointing downwards.
Bra recommendation: “A seamed bra, which is designed to give the bustline a natural shape, will give the breasts a structure to conform to and support the breasts to point forwards.”
6
What it is: Breasts are spread out over the chest with little horizontal depth.
Bra recommendation: “A push-up bra is a great option to give additional depth if desired. For a more natural look, a wireless triangle bra would work perfectly well too. Bras with underwires tend to have too wide a circumference, which may lead to gapping at the sides or other uncomfortable fitting issues, so going wire-free could work in your favor.”
7
What it is: Your breasts gravitate toward the outside of your torso, with nipples pointing outward and leaving some space in the direct center of your chest
Bra recommendation: “A contoured bra is ideal for giving shape and forward projection to the breasts.”
8
What it is: There is no separation or very small separation between the breasts.
Bra recommendation: “A plunge bra or triangle bra would work well as they have a lower and shorter center gore compared to other bras. That way, the center of the bra can lay flat on the sternum without laying on the breast tissue.”
9
What it is: There is a wide separation between the breasts.
Bra recommendation: “A plunge style with or without padding is recommended to push the breasts together and therefore enhance the cleavage.”
RELATED: The Best Places to Buy Comfy Bras Online That Actually Fit