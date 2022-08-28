This Wireless Find Is So Good, Nordstrom Shoppers Are Calling It the 'Best Bra Ever'

When you're lounging in your most comfortable pieces, the last thing you want to wear is an underwire bra. Those sudden pinches from a wire-gone-wrong can quickly interrupt your relaxation, but sometimes going braless can be just as unpleasant. So, why not find a great wireless bra that's as supportive as it is comfortable? According to Nordstrom shoppers, this wireless bra is not one to miss out on.

The Bravado Designs Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra is wire-free and designed for you to comfortably wear every day. The goal of the bra is to provide a "sleek silhouette," according to the brand, and that's accomplished thanks to its low-cut neckline, sewn in cups, and adjustable straps. Plus, the seamless bra is made from 92 percent nylon and 8 percent spandex, so it can easily conform to your shape and move with you throughout the day. And did we mention it has more than 800 positive ratings?

BRAVADO DESIGNS Everyday Muse Wireless Contour Bra. Nordstrom.com

To buy: $49; nordstrom.com.

"It's not flimsy like other wireless bras I've purchased. And after a day of wear, the straps don't fall and the band doesn't scrunch," shared a five-star reviewer who said the bra is "stretchy, supportive, and soft." Another shopper, who titled their review "Best Bra Ever," added: "[It] lifts and holds everything in place without binding your chest—so comfortable!"

The wireless bra is available in six colors, including white, black, and butterscotch, in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Nordstrom even has a handy sizing chart that drops down to help you choose which bra to order. The brand also notes how to keep your bra in pristine condition by washing it on a cold setting and drying it flat rather than putting it in the dryer.

"Figuring out which size to buy based on my measurements was so easy," added another reviewer who said the "well-made" bra "will last through many washes." A different shopper said the bra "fits true to size" and shared: "I can't believe the level of support from a wireless bra."

Whether you're planning to wear comfy clothes or dress up for a night out, give yourself a break from underwire with the Bravado Designs wireless bra. At just $49, you might just find that your cost-per-wear is pennies.