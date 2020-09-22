This Subscription Service Delivers Cute Underwear and Bras to Your Door Each Month
If there’s one article of clothing I never seem to have enough of yet simultaneously hoard for far longer than I’d like to admit, it’s my undergarments. Laundry day often coincides with how many clean pairs of underwear I have left, but I have trouble tossing even the most worn-out bras and undies. I’m certain I’m not the only person to experience this phenomenon, especially now that I’ve discovered a subscription box designed to put an end to this vicious cycle.
BootayBag is a subscription undergarment brand that sends members different styles of underwear and bras on a monthly basis. Plans start at $10 a month for one pair of underwear, but to get the most out of your subscription, you can sign up to receive two pairs for $15 a month or four pairs for $20 a month.
Once you decide on your subscription type, you’ll enter your size and select your preferred style. You can opt for thongs only, panties with more coverage (like cheeky or bikini cuts), or a mixed bag with some of each. Finally, you can pick a bralette to add to your order for an additional $10 to $14, or add more undies to your bag à la carte.
The BootayBag team designs new styles for each monthly box, ranging from lacy thongs to cotton bikini briefs to mesh bralettes. You can get a first look at the monthly drops on the brand’s Instagram profile (which boasts over 180,000 followers); otherwise, each delivery will be a total surprise.
I gave it a try and found the fit was true to size and the styles were comfy and playful. It’s a simple, affordable way to treat yourself and keep your underwear drawer updated with a fresh rotation of cute panties each month. And if your drawer gets too full, you can skip a month or cancel your subscription at any time.
To buy: From $10; bootaybag.com.
See what else I swear by.