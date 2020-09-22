This Subscription Service Delivers Cute Underwear and Bras to Your Door Each Month

If there’s one article of clothing I never seem to have enough of yet simultaneously hoard for far longer than I’d like to admit, it’s my undergarments. Laundry day often coincides with how many clean pairs of underwear I have left, but I have trouble tossing even the most worn-out bras and undies. I’m certain I’m not the only person to experience this phenomenon, especially now that I’ve discovered a subscription box designed to put an end to this vicious cycle.