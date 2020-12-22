This Cooling Bamboo Bra Is So Comfy, Self-Proclaimed ‘Bra Haters’ Are Wearing It

Secondly, the bra is ultra-comfortable. Without push-up padding, clasps, and wires, the seamless bra won’t leave you counting down the hours until you can take it off. It fits more like a sports bra, but still provides just enough compression for support. Plus, the bamboo material is naturally cooling and breathable, so you can leave it on all day or night even if you run hot. It will even prevent static build-up for one less thing to worry about.