This Cooling Bamboo Bra Is So Comfy, Self-Proclaimed ‘Bra Haters’ Are Wearing It

Uncomfortable bras have never been desirable, but 2020 made the concept all but obsolete. If you’re like us, you traded underwire and pads for wireless bralettes and seamless bras this year with no plans of going back. If you’re still looking for a comfy everyday bra that you can wear with T-shirts and pajamas alike, check out this wireless bamboo bra from Australian brand Boody.
Loved by celebrities and Amazon shoppers, the soft yet supportive bra has so many perks that will have you adding it to your virtual cart ASAP. First of all, it’s sustainably and ethically made. The bra’s material is mostly made of a bamboo viscose (a more environmentally friendly material than traditional cotton) with a bit of nylon and spandex for stretch.
Secondly, the bra is ultra-comfortable. Without push-up padding, clasps, and wires, the seamless bra won’t leave you counting down the hours until you can take it off. It fits more like a sports bra, but still provides just enough compression for support. Plus, the bamboo material is naturally cooling and breathable, so you can leave it on all day or night even if you run hot. It will even prevent static build-up for one less thing to worry about.
The Boody bra also has hundreds of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and even more five-star ratings from happy customers. Many confirm how comfortable and soft the material is and note that the bra is ideal for lounging at home but can certainly be worn out and about, too.
One reviewer called it “a bra for the bra haters,” and another said the moisture-wicking fabric “is like angel kisses.”
The bra comes in a few neutral colors and is available in sizes XS to XL. Be sure to size up if you’re between sizes, as the bras tend to run small, according to the brand. Get yours on Amazon today for as little as $17.
To buy: From $17; amazon.com.