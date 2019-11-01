16 Best Wireless Bras That Will Have You Ditching Underwire for Good
The perfect style for every need—from small and large busts to nursing and lace bras.
From back pain to general cage-like constriction, there are seemingly endless reasons to hate wearing a bra. But maybe one of the most universal gripes there is to have with the undergarment that affects just about any size under the sun is the often painful, always annoying, pinching underwire. Whether it’s because of poor quality or because you’ve worn it to its last and final days, there’s hardly anything worse than when a bra’s wire is out of place and digging into the skin.
The most effective way to leave the wire behind? Switch over to a wireless bra—not to be confused with a bralette, the right wire-free style will keep you supported, elevated, and as pushed up as you need with the comfort and flexibility that wired bras wish they could achieve. And what’s better, these options are able to accommodate just about anyone, regardless of size, style preference, or functional need. From small and large busts to nursing styles and lace options, there are plenty of wireless bras on the market right now to satisfy bra wearers everywhere.
To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up 16 of the best wire-free bras below that will have you wondering how you haven’t been converted sooner.
- Most Comfortable: Yummie Audrey Seamless Day Bra
- Best Seamless Option: Wacoal B Smooth Seamless Bralette
- Best for Large Breasts: Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
- Best for Small Breasts: Hanes Natural Lift Wire-Free Bra
- Best for Plus-Size: Knix V-Neck Evolution Bra
- Best Padded Option: Tommy John Cool Cotton Wireless Bra
- Best Push-up Option: Lively The No-Wire Push-Up Bra
- Best Cotton Wireless Bra: Everlane Tank Bra
- Best Lace Option: Wacoal Visual Effects Wireless Minimizer Bra
- Best Full-Coverage Option: True & Co. True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra
- Best Soft-Cup Option: Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette
- Most Versatile: Thirdlove 24/7 Seamless Stripe Wireless Bra
- Best for Nursing: Auden Nursing Seamless Bra
- Best Mastectomy Option: Amoena Frances Soft Cup Leisure Bra
- Best Cooling Option: Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra
- Best Back-Smoothing Option: Warner’s Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra
Keep reading below to see why each of these best-in-class wireless bras deserve a spot in your daily rotation.
1
For the light, second-skin support you crave while running errands, camped out on the couch and everywhere in between, this wireless comfort bra makes the whole concept of forgetting you even have one on a reality. The bra is made with soft, firm yet stretchy material that’s designed to fit snugly (but not too tight) against the skin. One Amazon shopper loved it so much, they called it the “best bra EVER” before adding, “I have gotten so many other women wearing this brand —everyone loves these—it is like wearing nothing.”
2
As its name suggests, Wacoal’s B Smooth style smooths out the chest with a soft, seamless fit for most A to C cup sizes. The bra comes in a handful of different colors—ranging from neutrals like black and taupe to cherry red and poppy pink—and also features an elastic band underneath the cups for a slight lift, plus removable cups.
3
With thick (albeit stylish) straps, plus a softly constructed underband, stretch-fit cups, and specially designed side and back support construction, this wireless bra is ideal for those with larger busts. Ranging in size from 32B to 38G, this style comes in over a dozen different colors, patterns and designs—way more playful and interesting than the typical nude shades busty bras come in. It has over 3,400 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave about its size range and comfort.
4
If your chest is on the smaller side, you’ll want to keep these criteria in mind when shopping for a bra: a little padding to avoid any gaping holes between the bra and your skin, and relaxed straps that won’t dig. This wireless option from Hanes checks both boxes, offering soft, light-foam cups that provide a natural shape and thin yet sturdy straps for a modern, framed neckline. If you’re worried about padding that’s too over-the-top, reviewers note that this style features just the right amount.
5
Toronto-based company Knix offers a tight edit of wireless bras, with the V-neck style being one of its most highly rated—with 4,092 reviews, to be exact. The supportive, seamless design fits up to a size 42G, and features a just-low-enough cut should you want to wear a lower top, plus thick, nicely textured straps that won’t dig (so you can spend the time you would be adjusting all day doing something more worth your time). “It’s quite comfortable,” shared one reviewer. “90 percent of the time I don’t even know I’m wearing a bra.”
6
Customer-favorite underwear brand Tommy John launched its first-ever bra collection in fall 2019, and it surely didn’t disappoint. From a company already known for comfort and innovation, this collection took over two years and 207 prototypes to develop. This particular style is crafted with super breathable natural cotton fabric, along with perforated cup lining that allows for extra airflow and lightly lined pads that get the job done without being too dramatic or obvious—a must for padded bras. What’s more? This Tommy John bra features fully adjustable straps for a comfortable fit and convertibility clips that allow you to wear the bra in two ways: classic or cross-back.
7
Instagram-favorite Lively reimagined the push-up bra with an effortless, unlined bra that checks off all of the important boxes: a little push upwards, no-wire comfort, and a modern, cool fit and style. Customers of all sizes—from 34A to 38DD—have rated this style a near-perfect score, noting that The No-Wire Push-Up Bra exceeded expectations of what a push-up bra should be and feel like. “I have been wanting a push-up bra that wasn't too much cleavage and something comfortable,” shares one reviewer. “This bra works—I get a little bump, but nothing too vulgar.”
8
This bra is exactly what you’d expect from Everlane: clean, simple, durable and comfortable. Made with soft, Supima cotton, the tank style is double-layered for extra support, with an elastic-band for a perfect fit. “I have been searching for a substitute for the ‘bandeau’ bra, and this is it,” says one review, and thankfully, that was exactly its purpose. No pushing, no padding, no wires—just a soft, barely-there feel for everyday.
9
Lace bras are typically associated with thin, sheer bralettes that lack support, only working for those with smaller busts. This style from Wacoal, however, gives you all of the best parts of a romantic lace bra with all of the support, comfort and ease of a reliable, everyday bra—for small and large breasts alike. Sizes run all the way up to 40G, and there’s a side sling on either side for additional support (especially helpful for bigger bust sizes).
10
Whether it’s out of support needs or a personal preference to cover up, full-coverage bras are ideal. Designed with a high neckline to cover almost all breast tissue, they’ll not only keep everything in, but create smoother lines (if any) underneath your clothes. This option from True & Co. does just that with a super lightweight, extremely soft material and an overhead fit that’s easy to take on and off. It’ll feel like a second skin.
11
For an everyday, wire-free bra that still offers significant structure and support, look no further than this sleek style from Spanx. Stars like Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are fans of its older sister, the Bra-llelujah Bra, and the bralette version is just as beloved. Designed with a patented all-hosiery smoothing back and soft, dig-free straps, this bra has no metal hardware or elastic for maximum comfort and longer life span. What’s more, to ensure the best fit and wear for every size, Spanx uses an added fabric layer in cups for sizes large and extra-large.
12
This bra is a game changer as far as wireless bras are concerned. Not only does it accommodate full cup sizes A through H, but it also has a variety of half-cup sizes to choose from. Plus, its band sizes range from 30 to 48. The elastic band under the cups provides extra support, and its convertible straps allow you to wear this gem two ways—straight and criss-crossed at the back. One shopper wrote, “This bra fits like an underwire without the wire. It’s comfortable and great looking in tee shirts and sweaters. What could be better?”
13
For new mothers, the right nursing bra can at the very least alleviate some of the discomfort that arises between nursing sessions—and this wireless option from Target’s Auden line is designed to do just that. The style features a stretch panel below the cups to provide a snug fit for better support and to hold nursing pads in place as to confidently go about your day, plus an adjustable closure that makes it easy to switch up the fit of the bra to accommodate fluctuations in breast size before and after nursing or pumping or due to changes in milk supply. What really matters, though, is that real mothers suggest the bra. “Bonus points for the inner pad being just thick enough that my nursing pads don't show through, but thin enough to be comfortable, and for the six closures that more than accommodate my changing postpartum body,” reads one of the over 450 reviews.
14
This bra is a game changer as far as wireless bras are concerned. Not only does it accommodate full cup sizes A through H, but it also has a variety of half-cup sizes to choose from. Plus, its band sizes range from 30 to 48. The elastic band under the cups provides extra support, and its convertible straps allow you to wear this gem two ways—straight and criss-crossed at the back. One shopper wrote, “This bra fits like an underwire without the wire. It’s comfortable and great looking in tee shirts and sweaters. What could be better?”
15
Made from a thermo-regulating bamboo viscose material, this Boody wireless bra is designed to keep you cool even on the hottest of days. The breathable bra offers light to medium support and ranges in size from XS to XL. Shoppers love how soft and comfortable the bra is and that it comes in six versatile colors. “Wow. What a comfortable bra,” said one reviewer. “Lightweight and cool. I spend a lot of time in tropical areas and it’s hard to find bras that are good for those climates - but this does the trick.”
16
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this wire-free bra from Warner’s because it both shapes and supports their busts. It features thick, sturdy straps that can be adjusted from the front and a wide band that wraps around to smooth your sides and back. Customers say its molded cups provide a natural shape and that the bra itself is comfortable enough to wear all day. “I can comfortably wear it under fitted tees and sweaters,” wrote one reviewer. “The straps stay up comfortably without digging into my shoulders, and the side panels are wide enough to smooth any ‘back fat’ lumps or bumps. The design is plain and simple but still feminine and pretty. I plan to order another in black!”