16 Best Wireless Bras That Will Have You Ditching Underwire for Good

For new mothers, the right nursing bra can at the very least alleviate some of the discomfort that arises between nursing sessions—and this wireless option from Target’s Auden line is designed to do just that. The style features a stretch panel below the cups to provide a snug fit for better support and to hold nursing pads in place as to confidently go about your day, plus an adjustable closure that makes it easy to switch up the fit of the bra to accommodate fluctuations in breast size before and after nursing or pumping or due to changes in milk supply. What really matters, though, is that real mothers suggest the bra. “Bonus points for the inner pad being just thick enough that my nursing pads don't show through, but thin enough to be comfortable, and for the six closures that more than accommodate my changing postpartum body,” reads one of the over 450 reviews.