The bad news first—once you reach a certain cup size, there really is no such thing as a low-impact workout. Even if you’re just doing yoga, it still takes a little engineering to make sure everything stays securely supported and comfortably in place (thanks again, gravity). The good news? You’re no longer relegated to a tiny selection of unattractive options—there are tons of beautiful sports bras out there for bustier ladies. Case in point, Title Nine’s bra, which keeps your assets supported but separated (no uni-boob!). The full-coverage front prevents spillage—even during inversions—and the adjustable back clasp and straps let you control the fit and level of support. Available up to size 40DDD, in five colors.



To buy: Title Nine Sooth Underwire Bra, $68; titlenine.com.