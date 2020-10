Whether you’re a AA cup or a DDD, a long distance runner or yoga beginner, there's a right sports bra for you and what you're into. What do we mean by "right" sports bra? One that reduces bounce and provides the best support without digging, chafing, or suffocating you. You want a sports bra so comfortable and supportive you forget you're even wearing one.The best sports bra for you will depend on your chest size and the type of activity you prefer. To be honest, you'll probably want a few different types of sports bras—some high-impact and some low-impact—for anything from jumping rope to cleaning the house. (Here's how to choose the most comfortable sports bra for you.)We’ve categorized these popular, hard-working sports bras by cup size (A through D+), and by activity impact level (think yoga or Pilates for “low-impact" and workouts like running or boot camp for “high impact")—so you know where to turn when you start shopping.