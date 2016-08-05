Finally, The Most Supportive Sports Bras for Everything From Intense Workouts to Watching TV
The best sports bra for you will depend on your chest size and the type of activity you prefer. To be honest, you'll probably want a few different types of sports bras—some high-impact and some low-impact—for anything from jumping rope to cleaning the house. (Here's how to choose the most comfortable sports bra for you.)
We’ve categorized these popular, hard-working sports bras by cup size (A through D+), and by activity impact level (think yoga or Pilates for “low-impact" and workouts like running or boot camp for “high impact")—so you know where to turn when you start shopping.
A Cup, Low-Impact Sports Bra
Designed for small-busted women, Handful—whose motto is “flatter, not flatten”—makes sports bras that keep this cup-size’s specific challenges in mind. The ruched center seam creates a flattering shape without the use of molded cups, which can gap or gape on flatter chests. Slim, removable pads and convertible straps (try them straight, crisscrossed in the back, or tied as a halter) mean you can create a custom contour, support level, and fit. Available in multiple colors and patterns.
To buy: Handful Adjustable Bra, $54; amazon.com.
A Cup, High-Impact Sports Bra
Even if you’re on the very small end of the spectrum, a high-impact sport, like running, can get seriously uncomfortable without the proper support. This running bra offers just that, thanks to power mesh panels and a wide band, plus a few extras bells and whistles, like built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and an inner pocket for stashing keys or lip balm.
To buy: Zoot Sports Moonlight running bra, $45; amazon.com.
B Cup, Low-Impact Sports Bra
This breathable, stretchy bra is designed with chafe-free technology and and moisture-wicking fabric. It offers everything you need for low-impact workouts like yoga or barre. The strappy style isn’t just for looks (although this one definitely checks off that box): Thin straps come together to create a racer-back that offers up a full range of motion without bulk that could interfere with floor work, like sit-ups.
To buy: Fabletics Amethyst seamless sports bra, $15; fabletics.com.
B Cup, High-Impact Sports Bra
With just the right amount of support avid runners, this soft, Lycra-blend, cross-back sports bra offers lift and shaping, complete with breathable removable cups for extra bounce absorption, and thick straps and bands for comfortable, sturdy support. A flat stitch-free hook-and-eye closure in back means no uncomfortable clasp chafing and makes taking it on and off a breeze, even when you're sweaty.
To buy: Lululemon Enlite Bra Weave sports bra, $98; lululemon.com.
C Cup, Low-Impact
While smaller busted women will love this bra for more intense workouts, women with larger chests will love it for low-impact sweat sessions like weight-training or Pilates. A wide elastic hem at the band lends extra support to the body of the bra, which is made with moisture-wicking material and a breathable compression structure.
To buy: Sweaty Betty Stamina sports bra, $50; nordstrom.com.
C-D Cup, High-Impact Sports Bra
Get ready to breathe a literal sigh of relief: Not only is the cup construction on this bra fully supportive, but the shoulder straps are too—they’re gel-cushioned to relieve any pressure on your shoulders that comes from the combination of gravity, a larger bust, and repeated high-impact (looking at you again, running). Not enough for you? It also has ventilating mesh panels, molded cups for shape and support (no wires needed), and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure for just the right fit.
To buy: Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support sports bra, from $14; amazon.com.
D+ Cup, Low-Impact Sports Bra
Perfect for yoga, long walks, Pilates, or just hanging out at home, this low-impact sports bra is super-soft while still adding shape and support. For anything other than these light-impact activities, wear something a little sturdier—but for everyday wear, pregnancy, post-surgery, and lounging, this breathable wireless with removable pads will feel like a dream for women of all sizes. Available in size small to XXXX-large.
To buy: Bestena women's light-impact seamless sports bra, from $18;amazon.com.
D+ Cup, Medium-Impact Sports Bra
The bad news first—once you reach a certain cup size, there really is no such thing as a low-impact workout. Even if you’re just doing yoga, it still takes a little engineering to make sure everything stays securely supported and comfortably in place (thanks again, gravity). The good news? You’re no longer relegated to a tiny selection of unattractive options—there are tons of beautiful sports bras out there for bustier ladies. Case in point, Title Nine’s bra, which keeps your assets supported but separated (no uni-boob!). The full-coverage front prevents spillage—even during inversions—and the adjustable back clasp and straps let you control the fit and level of support. Available up to size 40DDD, in five colors.
To buy: Title Nine Sooth Underwire Bra, $68; titlenine.com.
D+ Cup, High-Impact Sports Bra
This award-winning sports bra hits all the right notes: Molded cups separate and support to keep you comfortable on a run, without the use of compression fabric which can put painful pressure on larger busts. The straps, underwire, and back closure are all padded for extra comfort and zero chaffing. A contrasting mesh insert not only looks great, but also provides breathability in crucial areas. And an attached J-hook allows you to convert the straps from straight to racerback, depending on the support, range of motion, or aesthetic you’re after. Available up to size 36HH, in 11 colors.
To buy: Panache Underwire Sports Bra, from $40; amazon.com.