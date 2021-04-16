It’s Official: These Are the 11 Best Bras on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

With more than 17,300 five-star ratings, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra is the most popular bra on Amazon by far. The best-seller is made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend with lightly padded foam cups that provide subtle shaping—this helps it look great under all kinds of shirts (even form-fitting tees and tank tops). The wireless bra strikes the perfect balance between lightweight and supportive, according to shoppers. Plenty of people in the reviews section call it the “most comfortable bra” they’ve ever worn, and one even said they have “no desire” to wear any of their other bras again. “If there were such a thing as a soulmate bra, this would definitely be mine,” they wrote. “The straps never slip (a problem I constantly have with practically every other bra), the band never digs into me, and it helps smooth out my back and side rolls.”

Size range: 32B-42DD