Amazon Comfortable Bras
It’s Official: These Are the 11 Best Bras on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Including comfortable and supportive bras from Bali and Calvin Klein.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Shopping for bras isn’t always an enjoyable experience—but luckily, there are plenty of places to buy bras online so you can do it all from the comfort of your own home. If you’re already buying your home decor and bedding on Amazon, then you’ve got to check out the retailer’s selection of bras.
Whether you’re looking for the most comfortable bra to wear while working from home or the perfect strapless option for special occasions, there are bound to be plenty of bras on Amazon that meet your needs. Since there are over 40,000 options on the site, we dug through customer reviews to help you find the bras that are actually worth buying on Amazon.
These are the 11 best bras on Amazon in 2021:
- Best Overall: Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
- Best T-Shirt: Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
- Best Push-Up: Deyllo Push-Up Lace Bra
- Best Strapless: Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full-Busted Underwire Bra
- Best Bralette: Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette
- Best Full Coverage: Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Underwire Bra
- Best Wireless: Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
- Best for Support: Bali All-Around Smoothing Underwire Bra
- Best Seamless: True & Co True Body Triangle Bra
- Best Sports Bra: Fittin Racerback Sports Bra
- Best for Nursing: Kindred Bravely French Terry Racerback Nursing Bra
If you’re looking for a comfortable wireless bra, we recommend checking out Bali’s Comfort Revolution bra that one shopper describes as their “soulmate bra.” But for a more supportive style with an underwire, you can’t go wrong with Vanity Fair's full-coverage bra. There are even sports bras, bralettes, and nursing bras that made the cut.
Ready to refresh your bra collection? Keep reading to learn more about the best bras on Amazon, according to thousands of customer reviews.
Credit: amazon.com
Best Overall: Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
With more than 17,300 five-star ratings, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra is the most popular bra on Amazon by far. The best-seller is made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend with lightly padded foam cups that provide subtle shaping—this helps it look great under all kinds of shirts (even form-fitting tees and tank tops). The wireless bra strikes the perfect balance between lightweight and supportive, according to shoppers. Plenty of people in the reviews section call it the “most comfortable bra” they’ve ever worn, and one even said they have “no desire” to wear any of their other bras again. “If there were such a thing as a soulmate bra, this would definitely be mine,” they wrote. “The straps never slip (a problem I constantly have with practically every other bra), the band never digs into me, and it helps smooth out my back and side rolls.”
Size range: 32B-42DD
Credit: amazon.com
Best T-Shirt: Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
If you’re looking for a versatile bra that you can wear under practically everything, try Calvin Klein’s lightly lined T-shirt bra. Since it has full-coverage memory foam cups, the bra molds to your body’s shape over time—and you don’t have to worry about any awkward lines peeking through your shirts. The T-shirt bra is available in a wide range of band and cup sizes (including DDD in some options), and customers of various bust sizes call it their “go-to” bra. “The bra lays nice and flat and doesn't show under clothes like other T-shirt bras that I've owned,” wrote a customer. “I also have an unusual size that I can't find in stores and it takes trying on about a hundred bras before I find one that is satisfactory, but nothing has fit this well.”
Size range: 30B-44DD
Credit: amazon.com
Best Push-Up: Deyllo Push-Up Lace Bra
This lace push-up bra from Deyllo has enough padding to give you a little extra lift without being over-the-top. It adds an additional cup size, according to the brand. Shoppers say it’s comfy enough to wear all day and that the floral lace design is surprisingly soft (although the pattern may show through very thin blouses). Just keep in mind that the lace is delicate, so you’ll want to be gentle while washing. “The lace is super cute and the cups definitely give that extra push-up you’re looking for,” wrote one person. Another added: “It somehow has worked wonders on my wide-set breasts so that I actually have cleavage, which is very rare for me despite being a 32D.”
Size range: 32B-38DDD
Credit: amazon.com
Best Strapless: Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full-Busted Underwire Bra
Anyone with a larger chest knows how difficult it is to find strapless bras that fit right. Even though Amazon has plenty of strapless options catered to small bra sizes, the Wacoal strapless bra is specifically designed for those with bigger busts. It has silicone strips on the top and bottom edges to keep it in place, and it comes with detachable straps so you can wear it multiple ways (including halter and crisscross styles). One customer said the bra fits so well, they wouldn’t mind wearing it even if their outfit didn’t necessarily require a strapless bra. “This bra changed my whole perception of how good a strapless bra can be,” they wrote. “It is incredibly comfortable and doesn't shift around with movement. It is the only strapless that I will ever wear.”
Size range: 30D-44G
Credit: amazon.com
Best Bralette: Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette
The Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette is a great choice if you’re looking for a bra that feels like it’s barely there. It’s made of a nylon-spandex blend that’s so buttery soft, customers say it feels like a “second skin” and “truly disappears under clothes.” The lightweight bralette has removable padding, adjustable straps that can also be worn crisscrossed, and a slight V-neck—but it doesn’t have any clasps thanks to its pull-on style. It’s even available in 13 different colors. “I’ve bought this bra in several colors now and thrown out all my others,” wrote a shopper. “I’ve tried bralettes in the last and they don’t offer enough support but this one works.”
Size range: XS-XL
Credit: amazon.com
Best Full Coverage: Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Underwire Bra
A full-coverage bra, like this popular option from Vanity Fair, helps prevent your breasts from spilling over the cups. It’s available in two different versions: full coverage and full figure (the latter has the most coverage, plus wider straps and sides for extra support). Both bras have lightly lined cups and nonslip straps that actually stay put and don’t dig into or slide off your shoulders. Plus, they’re made with a stretchy back-smoothing material that shoppers say “doesn't cause extra bumps or bulges.” Even customers who’ve had horrible experiences with bras are impressed by this one. One wrote: “It's well-made, smooth under clothing, [and] it actually cradles the breast as it should and covers properly (no squeezing or cutting).”
Size range: 32C-44DD
Credit: amazon.com
Best Wireless: Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
If staying home during the pandemic made you ditch underwires for good, then you’ll love this wireless bra from Warner’s that’s earned the approval of nearly 18,000 customers. Even a “lifelong bra hater” gave it a perfect five-star rating. The wireless bra has adjustable straps and extra fabric on the sides to prevent underarm bulges. Some reviewers mentioned they had difficulties choosing the right size, but you can find the best fit by following the color-coded size chart that’s included in the product images. “I never thought I’d find a wireless lounge bra for around the house when I don’t want a sports bra or regular underwire,” wrote a shopper. “I took a chance on this because I liked the shape and fit in the pictures. I’m so glad I did. This is a godsend!”
Size range: XS–XXL
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Support: Bali All-Around Smoothing Underwire Bra
Complete with full-coverage cups, concealing petals, and a smoothing back, Bali’s underwire bra has everything you’d want in a supportive and comfortable bra. It’s made of a silky smooth material that feels soft against your skin, and the majority of the bra consists of one piece of fabric so there are no seams or lines that show through your clothes. “I have finally found a great supportive bra,” said one customer. “The underwire is covered so well that you barely feel it. The back width of the bra is wide [so] that it eliminates that dreaded back fat. Even though the straps are not as wide, [they don’t] dig into the skin like most full-figure bras do.”
Size range: 34B-42DDD
Credit: amazon.com
Best Seamless: True & Co True Body Triangle Bra
True & Co is known for its seamless bras, which were originally designed based on feedback from over nine million women. Even though the triangle bra only recently launched on Amazon, it already has hundreds of rave reviews from customers who love its seamless pull-on design. It has lightweight support and is made of such a buttery-soft fabric that shoppers say they forget they’re even wearing it. Since the seamless bra has convertible straps and thin removable pads, it can be worn multiple ways so you can decide what works best for you. “It truly is a bra that I don't even notice I'm wearing, one I'm not desperate to remove at the end of the day,” wrote one reviewer. “I've only had it about a month, but find myself reaching for it as often as possible. Ordering more today.”
Size range: XS-XL
Credit: amazon.com
Best Sports Bra: Fittin Racerback Sports Bra
If you need a bra to wear during your workouts, you can’t go wrong with the Fittin sports bra, which has over 26,000 five-star ratings. It has removable pads, wide straps, and a racerback design that feels comfortable and supportive while you move. There are customers in the reviews section who wear the sports bra for everything from cardio to yoga to weightlifting, but the level of support depends on your specific cup size. (It’s available in a range of sizes that are designed to accommodate anyone between 30A and 44D.) “I have a hard time finding sports bras that are supportive, and this bra was a pleasant surprise,” wrote one person. “Because of the price, I didn't expect it to be very high quality. However, it fits, lifts my breasts, and provides just the right amount of coverage/protection.”
Size range: S-3XL
Credit: amazon.com
Best for Nursing: Kindred Bravely French Terry Racerback Nursing Bra
Nursing mothers love that Kindred Bravely’s maternity bra is stretchy and comfortable enough to sleep in. Made with a French terry fabric consisting of bamboo rayon and spandex, the nursing bra is very stretchy and soft on the skin. It has a clasp-free design that allows you to pull the cups away whenever you need to breastfeed. There’s also another version that’s designed for larger busts with cup sizes in the E to I range. “I wish I would have found these bras with my first baby,” wrote one shopper. “I’m 35 weeks with our second and this bra feels awesome! The band is loose enough that it’s not constricting my rib cage, but the fabric is thick enough to provide support.”
Size range: XS-XXL