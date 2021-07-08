The Lightweight Bra That's 'Perfect for Hot Summer Days' Is Just $17 on Amazon
Finding any type of clothing that's comfortable enough to wear in the summer—especially during heatwaves—is no easy feat. And since it's already difficult to find comfy bras in the first place, you may get discouraged when shopping for summer-friendly undergarments. That's where our latest Amazon find comes into play: A lightweight bra that's won the hearts of more than 10,000 customers.
The Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra was designed to be lightweight, versatile, and smooth under your clothes. Made with a combination of polyester, spandex, and nylon, the customer-loved bra has full-coverage cups that provide just the right amount of support and shaping (without excess padding that can make you overheat). The mesh edges on the cups not only act as a stylish detail but also prevent spillage. Plus, it's so breathable and affordable—prices start at just $17—that one shopper called it the "best inexpensive bra for the summer."
Even though the bra has underwire, another person described it as "really soft" and "super comfy," writing: "The lightweight material is great for the hot summer days when you wish you didn't have to wear a bra." It also has adjustable and convertible straps that can be crisscrossed in the back—a feature that reviewers say allows them to wear various summer tops without their bra straps peeking out.
"This bra meets all expectations," wrote another shopper. "It's comfortable, looks great under a T-shirt, and provides plenty of support for thicker women like me. I've found that a lot of comfortable bras are made for just that and aren't attractive or sexy, but I really love the style and look of this bra with the little bit of mesh detail… I practically live in this bra now and will definitely be ordering more in other colors."
Available in sizes ranging from 34B to 42DD, the lightweight Bali bra comes in 30 different colors, including neutrals, pastels, and bolder hues. If you're ready to try it out yourself, head to Amazon to grab one (or a few) for the hot months ahead. Based on the reviews, you may want to stock up on multiples.