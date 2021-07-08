The Lightweight Bra That's 'Perfect for Hot Summer Days' Is Just $17 on Amazon

The Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra was designed to be lightweight, versatile, and smooth under your clothes. Made with a combination of polyester, spandex, and nylon, the customer-loved bra has full-coverage cups that provide just the right amount of support and shaping (without excess padding that can make you overheat). The mesh edges on the cups not only act as a stylish detail but also prevent spillage. Plus, it's so breathable and affordable—prices start at just $17—that one shopper called it the "best inexpensive bra for the summer."