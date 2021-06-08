This Fan-Favorite Nursing Sleep Bra Feels Like You're Wearing Absolutely Nothing

For starters, the sleep bra is size-inclusive: It is available in sizes XS to 3X, so all mamas can enjoy its comfort and buttery material. The bra is also made of nylon, so it's breathable and doesn't dig into your body as you move around and sleep. There are no hooks or clasps, which makes it easy to give your baby access. And you don't have to worry about any padding, because the cups overlap across the front to provide comfortable support on their own. However, if you prefer to use nursing pads on your own, the material stretches enough to place them comfortably inside. Either way, the bra is designed to help prevent leaks.