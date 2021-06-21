The 11 Most Comfortable Bras Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Day
Even though life is finally starting to return to normal, certain things we adopted during the pandemic are here to stay-especially how we prioritize comfortable clothing. So if you're dreading wearing a real bra again, then you're in luck. That's because there are major discounts on comfortable bras right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021.
From barely-there bralettes to lightweight wireless bras, there are so many customer-loved options included in the sale. This Calvin Klein T-shirt bra with more than 3,600 five-star ratings is marked down to just $23. It has memory foam cups that conform to your body, and it's so comfortable that one former Victoria's Secret employee calls it their "favorite bra."
If you're looking for a bra that practically disappears under clothing, opt for this one from the brand's Invisibles line that's up to 43 percent off. Shoppers say it's so "soft" and "silky" that it feels "like a second skin," so you won't have the urge to rip it off the second you get home from work.
"I've always struggled so hard to find a bra that won't show through tight white tops to the point that I just stopped buying them," one customer wrote of the Calvin Klein bralette. "This bra is flattering and creates no ugly lines in the back of your shirt like normal bras. [It's] nearly invisible through any shirt."
Even comfortable bras from True & Co., aka the brand that based its designs on feedback from 9 million women, are discounted right now. Normally priced at $58, the seamless bralette is just $41 for Prime Day.
Just remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these discounts. But if you're not one yet, don't worry: It's super easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial, which still gets you access to the sale (plus perks like free two-day shipping). One last thing: The two-day sale ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so we recommend ordering your favorites soon.
Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on comfortable bras before Amazon Prime Day ends.