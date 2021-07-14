This Seamless Bralette Is the Most Comfortable Thing I Own—and It's 40% Off Right Now
I'm no longer counting down the seconds until my day concludes and I can finally take off my bra, because I've discovered one of the most comfortable bralettes ever: the Aerie Seamless Padded Bralette. I love it so much that I don't mind wearing it—even when I'm taking a nap.
I've often gravitated towards bralettes instead of bras because I've generally found them to be more comfortable, and I prefer their sizing options and styles. In the case of the Aerie bralette, I was especially intrigued by its ribbed fabric, which looked super soft, and the removable pads, which are there to provide an added layer of protection when desired.
To buy: $18 (was $30); aerie.com
I've tried countless bralettes in the past, but this bralette exceeded my comfort expectations from the first time I wore it. Unlike other bralettes I've worn, the seamless style felt weightless and light on my skin. There were times when I genuinely forgot I was wearing a bra.
The bralette's fabric helped me avoid that scratchy-skin feeling that can come with some styles of intimates. Created to feel "like a hug," the bra stuck close to my body and provided adequate support without digging into my skin. The scoop front wasn't too low on my bust, and the straps were thick and supportive, but still soft. I chose to keep the pads in, and they weren't uncomfortable. Plus, they gave me fuller coverage that often isn't associated with bralettes.
Shopping for new bras can often come with some serious sticker shock, but right now this style comes with serious savings. Normally $30, the Aerie Seamless Padded Bralette is currently on sale for $18. That savings extends to all seven color options, including a marbled blue that I absolutely love.
Get your own nap-worthy bralette at Aerie while it's on sale now.