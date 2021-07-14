This Seamless Bralette Is the Most Comfortable Thing I Own—and It's 40% Off Right Now

The bralette's fabric helped me avoid that scratchy-skin feeling that can come with some styles of intimates. Created to feel "like a hug," the bra stuck close to my body and provided adequate support without digging into my skin. The scoop front wasn't too low on my bust, and the straps were thick and supportive, but still soft. I chose to keep the pads in, and they weren't uncomfortable. Plus, they gave me fuller coverage that often isn't associated with bralettes.