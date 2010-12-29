7 Stylish Watches for Every Budget

By Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
A watch can cost an arm and a leg, but these timeless beauties start off at only $20.
Black Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch by DKNY

This just might be the perfect everyday watch. With a stainless steel case, a sleek leather strap, and easy-to-read large numbers, it will complement—not compete—with any outfit.

To buy: $65, amazon.com.

Carriage Watch With Gold Tone Case and Brown Leather Strap by Timex

The dainty numbers and slim leather band make this timepiece look rich and refined. The shockingly affordable price tag will be your little secret.

To buy: $20, sears.com.

Boyfriend Bracelet Watch by Coach

Thanks to the engraved bezel, this oversized menswear-inspired stainless steel style offers a nice balance of masculine and feminine.

To buy: $298, lordandtaylor.com.

Black Ceramic Link Watch With Crystals by AK Anne Klein

If bold is more your style, then this glossy black bracelet with a Swarovski-encrusted bezel is right up your alley. The ceramic band is scratch resistant, so it will hold up through everyday bumps and bruises.

To buy: $95, anneklein.com.

Jazzy Classic Henry Chronograph Watch by Marc by Marc Jacobs

For something a little different (that will stay in style for years), try this chronograph with two-tone stainless steel links in rose gold and silver.

To buy: $225, zappos.com.

Eco-Friendly Diamond Dial White Corn Resin Bracelet Watch by Sprout

Good for both your wardrobe and the environment: This monochromatic pick with a mother-of-pearl dial adds a fresh pop to whatever you wear, and since it’s made from white corn (who knew?), it’s biodegradable.

To buy: $52, amazon.com.

Easy Reader Watch by Timex

You can never go wrong with a classic, and this slim gold-plated stainless steel watch with a mother-of-pearl dial has been a favorite in the Timex arsenal for years. The glow-in-the-dark hands will keep you up to the minute anytime, anywhere.

To buy: $60, timex.com.

