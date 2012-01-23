8 Pretty Valentine’s Day Jewelry Pieces

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
This February 14, not all the goodies should come in a candy box.
Target Gold Over Silver Fancy Heart Locket Pendant

What better way to say “I heart you” than with a simple, sweet locket? Also in sterling silver.

To buy: $30, target.com.

Featured February 2012

Cezanne 8mm Pearl Drop Earrings

Glass pearls with decadent pavé posts are dramatic enough for a night out, yet still understated for everyday.

To buy: $24, dillards.com.

Blue Nile Forget-Me-Knot Ring

This sterling-silver bow will serve as a nice reminder of how much you care.

To buy: $77, bluenile.com.

Gorjana Key Necklace

Whimsical and clever rather than sentimental, this 18-karat-gold-plated chain and pendant has loads of charm. Also in silver.

To buy: $65, gorjana.com.

Privileged Small Onyx Clover Gold Bracelet

Who doesn’t need a little bit of luck? This chunky-linked chain with its dangling onyx four-leaf clover also provides style in spades.

To buy: $60, privilegedonline.com.

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant

Elegant and unique, Elsa Peretti’s free-form heart has been iconic for decades.

To buy: $125, tiffany.com.

Carolee Lux Crystal Button Clip-On Earrings

Those who prefer clip-ons will sparkle plenty with these retro-inspired eye-catchers.

To buy: $55, bloomingdales.com.

House of Harlow 1960 Medallion Pendant Locket

A stunning keepsake for the modern romantic: a long 14-karat-gold-plated locket with a striking tribal design.

To buy: $75, endless.com.

