7 Personalized Pieces of Jewelry
Three Monogram Bracelet Set by Danielle Stevens
A modern take on the charm bracelet: three slim 10-karat gold bangles, adorned with a simple engraved tag.
To buy: $74, maxandchloe.com.
The Jessica Personalized Nameplate Necklace by Three Sisters
A rustic spin on the typically fussy nameplate lets you stamp up to eight letters onto a silver or gold-plated pendant. Add your name or buck tradition and try a meaningful word.
To buy: $54 to $64, threesistersjewelry.com.
Signet Ring by Sarah Chloe
It’s got the old-school charm of a class ring, only more sophisticated and streamlined. Comes in silver, yellow, and rose gold plate, or white, yellow, and rose 14-karat gold.
To buy: from $98, sarahchloe.com.
Monogram Wrap Bracelet by Lisa Stewart
This leather band with a solid metal medallion stylishly wraps around the wrist. The band comes in brown or black leather; the charm in gold or silver plate.
To buy: $158, boutiquetoyou.com.
Alphabet Charm by Helen Ficalora
These single-letter embossed-gold charms have reached icon status for their sheer raw beauty. Stack a few or wear one solo on a chain.
To buy: $95 each, 877-754-2676 to order.
Jewelry Monogram Pendant by West Avenue
The traditionalist at heart will adore these pretty, prominent carved-out cursive letters floating on a delicate chain.
To buy: $180, maxandchloe.com.
Large Disc Necklace by Ginette NY
Shiny and oversized, this medallion makes a bold yet refined statement. Make it your own by choosing from three different font styles, solid 14-karat gold or sterling silver, and up to three letters.
To buy: from $225, calypsostbarth.com.
