7 Personalized Pieces of Jewelry

By Nykia Spradley
Updated August 29, 2014
maxandchloe.com
Put your own special stamp on one of these monogrammed picks.
Three Monogram Bracelet Set by Danielle Stevens

maxandchloe.com

A modern take on the charm bracelet: three slim 10-karat gold bangles, adorned with a simple engraved tag.

To buy: $74, maxandchloe.com.

Find more great monogrammed jewelry and accessories.

The Jessica Personalized Nameplate Necklace by Three Sisters

threesistersjewelry.com

A rustic spin on the typically fussy nameplate lets you stamp up to eight letters onto a silver or gold-plated pendant. Add your name or buck tradition and try a meaningful word.

To buy: $54 to $64, threesistersjewelry.com.

Signet Ring by Sarah Chloe

sarahchloe.com

It’s got the old-school charm of a class ring, only more sophisticated and streamlined. Comes in silver, yellow, and rose gold plate, or white, yellow, and rose 14-karat gold.

To buy: from $98, sarahchloe.com.

Monogram Wrap Bracelet by Lisa Stewart

sarahchloe.com

This leather band with a solid metal medallion stylishly wraps around the wrist. The band comes in brown or black leather; the charm in gold or silver plate.

To buy: $158, boutiquetoyou.com.

Alphabet Charm by Helen Ficalora

Helen Ficalora

These single-letter embossed-gold charms have reached icon status for their sheer raw beauty. Stack a few or wear one solo on a chain.

To buy: $95 each, 877-754-2676 to order.

Jewelry Monogram Pendant by West Avenue

maxandchloe.com

The traditionalist at heart will adore these pretty, prominent carved-out cursive letters floating on a delicate chain.

To buy: $180, maxandchloe.com.

Large Disc Necklace by Ginette NY

calypspstbarth.com

Shiny and oversized, this medallion makes a bold yet refined statement. Make it your own by choosing from three different font styles, solid 14-karat gold or sterling silver, and up to three letters.

To buy: from $225, calypsostbarth.com.

By Nykia Spradley