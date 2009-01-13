Pearl Alternatives
Sundance Catalog
Before her REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. makeover, Kriste Dragon didn’t leave home without her trusty pearls. But there’s a whole world of classic, versatile accessory options out there―just ask fashion stylist Sam Saboura.
Golden Fireworks Earrings
Sundance Catalog
$98, sundancecatalog.com
Restrained yet special, these gold-plated half-disk earrings are ideal for everyday wear.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Michaud Silver Seasons Moon Snail Small Collar
Sattvagallery.com
$218, sattvagallery.com
This 17 ½-inch necklace has bronze-cast links in the shape of tiny moon snails.
Banana Republic Ribbon Party Necklace
Banana Republic
$69, bananarepublic.com
In vibrant red carnelian or glossy black, this beaded 25-inch necklace does justice to the Little Black Dress.
Advertisement
Judith Jack "Dreamcatcher" Drop Earrings
Judith Jack
$125, lordandtaylor.com
These sterling silver, marcasite, and cubic zirconia earrings have an extra-special vintage feel, so brace yourself for questions about your new family “heirloom.”
Sonya Renee Interlocking Monogram Disk
Sonya Renee
$112, maxandchloe.com
Talk about a signature look: Nothing could be more unique than a 14-karat-filled charm necklace sporting your own initials.