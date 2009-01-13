Pearl Alternatives

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Sundance Catalog
Before her REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. makeover, Kriste Dragon didn’t leave home without her trusty pearls. But there’s a whole world of classic, versatile accessory options out there―just ask fashion stylist Sam Saboura.
Golden Fireworks Earrings

Sundance Catalog

$98, sundancecatalog.com

Restrained yet special, these gold-plated half-disk earrings are ideal for everyday wear.

Michael Michaud Silver Seasons Moon Snail Small Collar

Sattvagallery.com

$218, sattvagallery.com

This 17 ½-inch necklace has bronze-cast links in the shape of tiny moon snails.

Banana Republic Ribbon Party Necklace

Banana Republic

$69, bananarepublic.com

In vibrant red carnelian or glossy black, this beaded 25-inch necklace does justice to the Little Black Dress.

Judith Jack "Dreamcatcher" Drop Earrings

Judith Jack

$125, lordandtaylor.com

These sterling silver, marcasite, and cubic zirconia earrings have an extra-special vintage feel, so brace yourself for questions about your new family “heirloom.”

Sonya Renee Interlocking Monogram Disk

Sonya Renee

$112, maxandchloe.com

Talk about a signature look: Nothing could be more unique than a 14-karat-filled charm necklace sporting your own initials.

