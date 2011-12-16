9 Festive Jewelry Pieces for a New Year’s Eve Party
Blu Bijoux Silvertone Boogie Nights Ring
Covered in crystals, this silver-plated ring is (almost) as spectacular as the New Year’s Eve ball drop. What’s especially nice about it: The band stretches to fit any finger.
To buy: $38, maxandchloe.com.
Featured December 2011
Apt. 9 Gold Tone Simulated Crystal Swag Necklace
For just 20 bucks, this multilayered dazzler will single-handedly update that LBD hanging in your closet.
To buy: $20, kohls.com.
The Limited Ranjana Khan Art Deco Cuff Bracelet
Pretty much all you’ll need to look dressed up: a chunky rhinestone-embellished cuff on your wrist.
To buy: $69, thelimited.com.
J.Crew Pearl Jewel Box Earrings
Petite danglers made of glass will easily mix and mingle with your everyday wardrobe after January first.
To buy: $68, jcrew.com for stores.
Express Mesh and Rhinestone Interlocking Bracelets
Impress for less with a rhinestone-and-metal tangle of bangles.
To buy: $27, express.com.
Kate Spade Mint Julep Cocktail Ring
Sure to make everyone green with envy: an intoxicating glass stone cleverly packaged for instant gift-giving.
To buy: $46, katespade.com.
Stella & Dot Isadora Pearl Bib
Think of this clustered style as the party version of a pearl necklace—a little edgier but with just as much class.
To buy: $128, shop.stelladot.com.
Lulu Frost for J.Crew Thin Deco Bangle
Slip on a resin bangle with an Art Deco-inspired Czech-crystal design to jazz up a simple silky top. Also in navy and red.
To buy: $40, jcrew.com.
Carolee Stone Drop Earrings
Unabashedly fun, this swingy set is best shown off with bare shoulders and upswept hair.
To buy: $55, lordandtaylor.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month