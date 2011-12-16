9 Festive Jewelry Pieces for a New Year’s Eve Party

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
maxandchloe.com
How about a resolution to look absolutely dazzling? Keep it with any of these sparkling picks.
Blu Bijoux Silvertone Boogie Nights Ring

maxandchloe.com

Covered in crystals, this silver-plated ring is (almost) as spectacular as the New Year’s Eve ball drop. What’s especially nice about it: The band stretches to fit any finger.

To buy: $38, maxandchloe.com.

Featured December 2011

Apt. 9 Gold Tone Simulated Crystal Swag Necklace

kohls.com

For just 20 bucks, this multilayered dazzler will single-handedly update that LBD hanging in your closet.

To buy: $20, kohls.com.

The Limited Ranjana Khan Art Deco Cuff Bracelet

thelimited.com

Pretty much all you’ll need to look dressed up: a chunky rhinestone-embellished cuff on your wrist.

To buy: $69, thelimited.com.

J.Crew Pearl Jewel Box Earrings

jcrew.com

Petite danglers made of glass will easily mix and mingle with your everyday wardrobe after January first.

To buy: $68, jcrew.com for stores.

Express Mesh and Rhinestone Interlocking Bracelets

express.com

Impress for less with a rhinestone-and-metal tangle of bangles.


To buy: $27, express.com.

Kate Spade Mint Julep Cocktail Ring

katespade.com

Sure to make everyone green with envy: an intoxicating glass stone cleverly packaged for instant gift-giving.

To buy: $46, katespade.com.

Stella & Dot Isadora Pearl Bib

shop.stelladot.com

Think of this clustered style as the party version of a pearl necklace—a little edgier but with just as much class.

To buy: $128, shop.stelladot.com.

Lulu Frost for J.Crew Thin Deco Bangle

jcrew.com

Slip on a resin bangle with an Art Deco-inspired Czech-crystal design to jazz up a simple silky top. Also in navy and red.

To buy: $40, jcrew.com.

Carolee Stone Drop Earrings

lordandtaylor.com

Unabashedly fun, this swingy set is best shown off with bare shoulders and upswept hair.

To buy: $55, lordandtaylor.com.

