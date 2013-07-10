Should I Repurpose or Sell My Old Jewelry?

Liz Lightfoot, via e-mail



Give reinventing it a go. Femmegems.com jewelry designer Lindsay Cain has a few ideas for costume baubles: Glue a pin closure to the back of a pendant to turn it into a brooch; attach an earring to a beaded strand to make a bold necklace; or tie ribbon to the ends of a choker to extend its length. To revamp precious metals and gems, go to an expert, such as Joel McFadden, a designer based in Red Bank, New Jersey (jmdjewelry.com). For $350, he'll design an intricate model of a new piece that uses your old stuff. (Executing it costs extra.) Not your thing? Flip it. Gold and silver (even broken) is easy to sell. Find a trustworthy jeweler near you through the Jewelry Information Center (jic.org).



