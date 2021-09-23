These Are the Most-Searched Engagement Ring Styles, According to Google 

Engagement season is in full swing already. But before proposing, the proposer and proposee (is that a word?) have some research to do, and they're taking their valid queries to Google to do it. According to Google data, the peak in proposals and engagements occurs in September—at least when it comes to search interest in "marriage proposals." Whether that means people are actually popping the question in September or gearing up to make the big ask in the coming weeks and months (we all know how popular it is for people to get engaged over the holidays!), it means a spike in Google searches about everything from how to propose, to how to drop hints to a partner to propose, to, of course, what ring to get for their left fourth finger.