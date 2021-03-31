Score 50% Off This Sustainable Jewelry Brand That Uses Lab-Grown Diamonds

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they never said that friendship was so...expensive. Not only do diamonds come at a steep cost, they also demand a hefty price from the earth.
Enter Joie de Viv, a diamond retailer that handles exclusively eco-friendly and socially responsible diamonds. Traditional mining requires, well, mines—and large amounts of displaced land, chemicals, and questionable labor sources. This brand promises ethical, lab-grown IGI-certified diamonds (and yes, they are real diamonds—just a lot less costly).
How does it work? All diamonds are grown inside a chamber with extremely high pressure and temperature that replicates conditions that allow diamonds to grow. By utilizing solar technology as a means of recreating nature's diamond-making process, it requires significantly less energy than extracting them from the earth via industrial mining practices.
All of the energy used to create the stones is completely renewable, and the diamonds share the same optical, chemical, thermal, and physical features of mined diamonds. The brand doesn't sell any diamonds with a clarity rating less than VS2 (even the Federal Trade Commission has ruled that both kinds of diamonds are real and can only be differentiated by its origin, which is "mined" or "lab grown").
With dainty rings, stud earrings, and classic chain necklaces, every piece in the brand's collection perfectly complements a modern, minimalistic style (read: perfect for everyday wear). And don't worry: If you have sensitive skin—aka allergic to cheap metal—they're also made with 18K solid gold so you won't experience adverse reactions.
And here's the best part: While most teeny-tiny diamonds still go for thousands of dollars, you can get Joie de Viv's diamond necklaces, earrings, and rings for as low as $529 (a worthy splurge for a bit of sparkle). Even better? From now until April 16, 2021, you can get 50 percent off all Joie De Viv jewelry with code REALSIMPLE50.
Shop some of our favorite pieces from joiedeviv.com below.
Get 50 percent off all Joie De Viv jewelry through 4/16/21, using code REALSIMPLE50.