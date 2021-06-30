Everything Is 20% Off at Kendra Scott Right Now—and Prices Start at Just $36

If your personal jewelry style leans toward feminine pieces that look more expensive than they are, you have likely fallen in love with plenty of designs by Kendra Scott. The namesake founder delved into jewelry design when she saw an opportunity in the market for "quality styles and stones at an affordable price," according to the brand. Nineteen years later, Kendra Scott the brand, which donates a portion of its sales to philanthropic efforts benefiting women and girls, has never swayed from its original mission or style. And through July 5, you can get nearly every style on the brand's site for 20 percent off.