Everything Is 20% Off at Kendra Scott Right Now—and Prices Start at Just $36
If your personal jewelry style leans toward feminine pieces that look more expensive than they are, you have likely fallen in love with plenty of designs by Kendra Scott. The namesake founder delved into jewelry design when she saw an opportunity in the market for "quality styles and stones at an affordable price," according to the brand. Nineteen years later, Kendra Scott the brand, which donates a portion of its sales to philanthropic efforts benefiting women and girls, has never swayed from its original mission or style. And through July 5, you can get nearly every style on the brand's site for 20 percent off.
Kendra Scott pieces are an easy way to elevate everyday style and special occasions alike. The Elle Gold Drop earrings and Elisa Pendant necklaces have become a classic gift from brides to bridesmaids to wear on their wedding day. During the summer sale, you can shop for everything from necklaces and rings to earrings and bracelets that you can dress up or down. There's even home décor.
While you can definitely browse through Kendra's Scott's entire sale on your own, we've curated a collection of can't-miss pieces below. Keep scrolling to shop 10 favorite designs starting at just $36.
Elisa Pendant Necklace
If there's one piece that's synonymous with the Kendra Scott brand, it's the Elisa Pendant necklace. You can customize your necklace by choosing from over 20 different colorful stones and silver or gold adjustable chains. Sale prices start at just $40 for the Elisa Pendant necklace in Rose Quartz.
Regina Bright Silver Hoop Earrings in Pearl
The Regina Bright Silver Hoop Earrings in Pearl beautifully combines classic and modern style. The hoops feature pearls in an understated way, and both the gold and silver versions are available for under $80 right now.
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet
The Elton Gold Cuff bracelet features Kendra Scott's signature oval stones on either end of the piece, and the pinched design means you can adjust it to fit your wrist. Of the 14 stones available, if you choose Dark Teal Amazonite or Colbalt Howlite, you can pick up this piece for only $40.
Jae Star Choker Necklace
Kendra Scott makes stars look elevated and modern through the Jae Star Choker Necklace. Scoop up this summer piece that can easily transition into the fall in gold or silver.
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings
These earrings feature Kendra Scott's signature oval stones in a simple stud design that will never go out of style. You can choose from 26 on-sale stones—some customers say they wish they could buy them all.
Karis Gold Ring Set of 3 in White Crystal
The Karis Gold Ring Set of 3 in White Crystal is ideal for everyday wear. Each piece in the stackable ring set has its own take on modern stone placement and looks just as good on its own as it does with its friends, and they're less than $25 each now that they're on sale.
Ari Heart Short Pendant Necklace
The Ari Heart Short Pendant necklace features an asymmetrical heart on an adjustable chain. The piece is designed to be worn on its own or layered with other Kendra Scott necklaces, and one customer said, "My husband got this necklace for me and I have not taken it off since I got it."
Jae Star Huggie Earrings
When stars are added to a pair of huggies, they feel fun, modern, and classic. Though the Iridescent Druzy style is already out of stock, Light Blue Magnesite is still available (for now).
Lila Band Ring in White Pearl
If you favor delicate jewelry, the Lila Band Ring in White Pearl will become an everyday go-to. The gold beaded design is feminine and classic, and the freshwater pearl adds a summery touch.
Grayson Gold Stretch Bracelet
The design of the Grayson Gold Stretch Bracelet means it fits all wrists, no matter the size. It features an oval stone and a glamorous crystal, and customers suggest wearing multiple bracelets together.