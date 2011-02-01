7 Keepsake Lockets

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
lorisshoes.com
Your loved ones will remain close to your heart at all times with these meaningful trinkets.
Bejeweled Locket Necklace-Brass by Lori’s Shoes

lorisshoes.com

If you weren’t lucky enough to inherit your grandmother’s locket, this brass beauty possesses that same heirloom-like quality.

To buy: $40, lorisshoes.com.

Sweetheart Locket by Blue Nile

bluenile.com

Stick with a sweet and simple sterling silver heart or give it a more personal touch by engraving it with a monogram or special message.

To buy: $60, bluenile.com.

Gloria Glam Bracelet by Frisk Jewelry

girlsforfrisk.com

Not into necklaces? Wear your heart on your sleeve with this colorful beaded charm bracelet, which includes several locket charms.

To buy: $140, girlsforfrisk.com.

Keepsake Repousse Locket Ring by Lois Hill

nordstrom.com

This sterling silver ring is decorated with a beautiful vintage-inspired filigree design.

To buy: $178, nordstrom.com.

Locket Bracelet by Privileged

privilegedonline.com

Substantial yet still sophisticated, this chain-link bracelet with a dangling locket doesn’t veer too sentimental or old-fashioned.

To buy: $52, privilegedonline.com.

Initial Locket by Monet

monet.com

This dazzling initial locket is the perfect gift for all ages. Hidden inside you’ll find even more charm—an acorn for A; a bird for B; a clover for C.

To buy: $35, monet.com.

Locket Ring by Jan Michaels

freepeople.com

No one but you needs to know what lies inside this deceiving cocktail-ring-locket combo that easily adjusts to any finger size.

To buy: $20, freepeople.com.

