7 Keepsake Lockets
Bejeweled Locket Necklace-Brass by Lori’s Shoes
If you weren’t lucky enough to inherit your grandmother’s locket, this brass beauty possesses that same heirloom-like quality.
To buy: $40, lorisshoes.com.
Sweetheart Locket by Blue Nile
Stick with a sweet and simple sterling silver heart or give it a more personal touch by engraving it with a monogram or special message.
To buy: $60, bluenile.com.
Gloria Glam Bracelet by Frisk Jewelry
Not into necklaces? Wear your heart on your sleeve with this colorful beaded charm bracelet, which includes several locket charms.
To buy: $140, girlsforfrisk.com.
Keepsake Repousse Locket Ring by Lois Hill
This sterling silver ring is decorated with a beautiful vintage-inspired filigree design.
To buy: $178, nordstrom.com.
Locket Bracelet by Privileged
Substantial yet still sophisticated, this chain-link bracelet with a dangling locket doesn’t veer too sentimental or old-fashioned.
To buy: $52, privilegedonline.com.
Initial Locket by Monet
This dazzling initial locket is the perfect gift for all ages. Hidden inside you’ll find even more charm—an acorn for A; a bird for B; a clover for C.
To buy: $35, monet.com.
Locket Ring by Jan Michaels
No one but you needs to know what lies inside this deceiving cocktail-ring-locket combo that easily adjusts to any finger size.
To buy: $20, freepeople.com.
