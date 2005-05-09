How to Clean Jewelry
Gold
Soak for 15 minutes in a solution of two cups warm water and a few drops of a mild dishwashing liquid, like Joy. Gently scrub with a soft-bristle toothbrush. Rinse with warm water, and dry with a soft cloth.
Diamonds
Soak for 20 minutes in a solution of one cup warm water and 1/4 cup ammonia. Then gently scrub with a soft-bristle toothbrush, getting into the small areas between the diamond and the setting. Rinse with warm water, and lay on a tissue to dry. If your diamonds are set in platinum, this method will also clean the setting.
Pearls
Rub each pearl individually with a soft, clean cotton cloth dampened with a solution of two cups warm water and a few drops of a mild dishwashing liquid, like Joy. (Soaking strands of pearls can cause the string to stretch.) Let air-dry overnight.
Silver
Rinse in warm water and pat dry. If silver is tarnished, use a silver-polishing cloth or a jar of silver-cleaning fluid, such as Goddard's Silver Dip (available at drugstores). (Silver cleaner won't harm gold and platinum, but it won't clean them, either.) For jewelry with intricate designs, use a silver-cleaning paste, which can get into small crevices. (Don't use toothpaste or other abrasive cleaners, which will scratch.) Wipe with a clean, soft cloth.
Turquoise
Dip in warm water. Gently scrub with a soft toothbrush. Rinse with warm water. Let air-dry.