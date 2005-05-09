How to Clean Jewelry

Rinse in warm water and pat dry. If silver is tarnished, use a silver-polishing cloth or a jar of silver-cleaning fluid, such as Goddard's Silver Dip (available at drugstores). (Silver cleaner won't harm gold and platinum, but it won't clean them, either.) For jewelry with intricate designs, use a silver-cleaning paste, which can get into small crevices. (Don't use toothpaste or other abrasive cleaners, which will scratch.) Wipe with a clean, soft cloth.

