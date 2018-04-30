The One Mistake Almost Every Bride Makes on Her Honeymoon

You’ve said “I do” and are en route to a tropical vacation for two. The only thing that could put a damper on you post-ceremony glow? Ruining—or worse, losing—your gorgeous wedding and engagement rings.

When you’re on Cloud Nine and jetting off to an exotic destination to celebrate, it’s easy to forget about important (but, it’s true, not-that-exciting) maintenance considerations, like how sunscreen can dull diamonds or how easy it is to accidentally leave your ring (oh, no!) on the sink of a public bathroom. And not to freak you out, but newly married couples who are obviously on honeymoon are easy targets for jewelry thieves.

Thankfully, it’s quite easy to keep those prized possessions safe—and in top condition—while on vacation. Simply follow these tips from Jerry Ehrenwald, president and CEO of the International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent laboratory for testing and evaluating gemstones and fine jewelry, to enjoy your R&R to the fullest.

Pack with care. “While packing, it’s tempting to put all of your jewelry into a box or bag together; however, a diamond can scratch a pearl (and other gems), so store fine jewelry in individual soft cloth pouches or lined jewelry boxes to prevent scratching, dulling, and tangling.”

Protect your investment. “Never leave fine jewelry unattended on a lounge chair or in a hotel room, even if you’re staying at a ritzy, 5-star resort. If you are packing valuables, make sure when selecting lodging that an in-room safe will be available.”

Strip down before you swim. “Beaches can be an easy place to lose jewelry as, for example, hands can become cold in ocean waters causing fingers to shrink and rings to easily slip off—better to leave the stones back in the room.”

Sunbathe sans sparklers. “If you do wear fine jewelry items on the beach, remember that sunscreen can coat a gemstone, reducing the refractive and reflective light, resulting in loss of the stone’s brilliance. To avoid this, give your gemstones a quick clean after each trip to the beach with a soft bristled toothbrush. You should also keep colored gems out of the sun, as light and high temperatures can fade the color over time.”

Leave the sand castles to the kids. “Abrasion from sand poses a risk to jewelry as it acts like coarse sandpaper on gems.”