Holiday Party Jewels From $40
Yoox Collection Earring by Adia Kibur
These eye-catching earrings won’t weigh you down since they’re made of plastic crystal-like pieces. The neutral shades of gray go with anything, too.
To buy: $45, yoox.com.
Chunky Stretch Bracelet by Club Monaco
Get a stylish, layered look with just one bracelet. With the silver finish, chiffon, and rhinestones, this pick fits a range of tastes, from girly to edgy.
To buy: $59, shopbop.com.
Faceted Bead Necklace by Lydell NYC
This graphic necklace made of gray and black crystals will pair nicely with any little black dress in your closet.
To buy: $48, bloomingdales.com.
Dahlia Bracelet by Juliet & Company
Reminiscent of something you would find in your grandmother’s jewelry box, this three-dimensional gold plated bracelet could pass for an heirloom. Each flower has a crystal center, which adds to the charm.
To buy: $42, julietandcompany.com.
Tuxedo Pearls Lever-Back Earrings by Kate Spade
Swap out your everyday pearls for these crystal-encrusted faux ones to flawlessly accent any black-tie ensemble. Plus, they come already wrapped to make the perfect present.
To buy: $95, katespade.com.
Caila Bracelet by Dannijo
Swarovski crystals dress up an otherwise plain oxidized silver cuff, transforming it into a splurge-worthy piece. Wear it alone or stacked with solid silver bangles for a bolder look.
To buy: $245, dannijo.com.
Long Cocoa Pearl Necklace by Loft
Bright gems and chocolate pearls are sprinkled along this 31-inch gold chain for an updated design. Put it on over everything from silk tops and jeans to printed party frocks.
To buy: $39.50, anntaylorloft.com.
