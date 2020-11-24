8 Engagement Ring Trends for 2021 That Are Anything but Boring

Engagement ring shoppers are going green—and we're not just talking about sustainability (we'll get to that in a minute). Emeralds are having a serious moment right now, and they're expected to be the "it" stone of 2021, says Shelley Brown, senior fashion and beauty editor at The Knot.

"Emeralds are associated with serenity and new beginnings, making them a symbolic choice for many to-be-weds," Brown says. "It’s important to note, however, that emeralds are a softer stone than diamonds, which means that emerald ring-wearers should treat their engagement ring with care, clean it regularly, and try to avoid knocking it against hard surfaces."

RELATED: 5 At-Home Ways to Keep Your Wedding and Engagement Rings Sparkly for Life