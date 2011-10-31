7 Delicate Jewelry Pieces
Stella + Dot Horn Charm
Adopt a more delicate approach to accessorizing with this collection of charms. Create a personalized necklace with one or more baubles, or add to an existing charm bracelet—all without breaking the bank.
To buy: From $22, stelladot.com.
Gorjana Ryder Shimmer Ear Climber
These crystal-flecked starburst earrings are polished enough for daytime wear, but also add edge to a blazer and skinnies for a night out.
To buy: $55, amazon.com.
Elizabeth and James Mies Studs
These gold pyramid studs offer the refined look of simple bar earrings, while combining the eye-catching statement of a faceted post.
To buy: $55, zappos.com.
By Boe Tiny Double Drop Leaf Necklace
This featherweight pendant is dainty and bold all at the same time. Pair this flower petal-inspired lariat with a plunging neckline or wear it over a crewneck-style silk blouse for an elegant finish.
To buy: $60, byboe.com.
Shashi Mini Arrow Necklace Gold
Let this dainty gold chain be your go-to for a look that's pretty and refined. Plus, this no-frills style works just as well with a chunky knit as it does with a little black dress. Also available in silver and rose gold.
To buy: $56, shashi.bigcartel.com.
Catbird Jewelry Alphabet Ring
These alphabet-accented stacking rings provide a modern way to wear a monogram or pay tribute to a loved one.
To buy: $96 each, catbirdnyc.com.
Forever 21 Geo Ring Set
This stacked ring set, which includes mixed metals and geometric-accented baubles, creates subtle intrigue. Wear the rings together or individually.
To buy: $4, forever21.com.
