7 Delicate Jewelry Pieces

By Allison Chesky
Updated January 26, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
These pretty little accents prove that bigger isn’t always better.
Stella + Dot Horn Charm

Adopt a more delicate approach to accessorizing with this collection of charms. Create a personalized necklace with one or more baubles, or add to an existing charm bracelet—all without breaking the bank.

To buy: From $22, stelladot.com.

Gorjana Ryder Shimmer Ear Climber

These crystal-flecked starburst earrings are polished enough for daytime wear, but also add edge to a blazer and skinnies for a night out.

To buy: $55, amazon.com.

Elizabeth and James Mies Studs

These gold pyramid studs offer the refined look of simple bar earrings, while combining the eye-catching statement of a faceted post.

To buy: $55, zappos.com.

By Boe Tiny Double Drop Leaf Necklace

This featherweight pendant is dainty and bold all at the same time. Pair this flower petal-inspired lariat with a plunging neckline or wear it over a crewneck-style silk blouse for an elegant finish.

To buy: $60, byboe.com.

Shashi Mini Arrow Necklace Gold

Let this dainty gold chain be your go-to for a look that's pretty and refined. Plus, this no-frills style works just as well with a chunky knit as it does with a little black dress. Also available in silver and rose gold.

To buy: $56, shashi.bigcartel.com.

Catbird Jewelry Alphabet Ring

These alphabet-accented stacking rings provide a modern way to wear a monogram or pay tribute to a loved one.

To buy: $96 each, catbirdnyc.com.

Forever 21 Geo Ring Set

This stacked ring set, which includes mixed metals and geometric-accented baubles, creates subtle intrigue. Wear the rings together or individually.

To buy: $4, forever21.com.

