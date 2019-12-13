Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever tried to travel with jewelry, only to arrive at your destination, unzip your suitcase, and find your necklaces tangled together beyond belief, your earrings no longer part of a pair, and your rings MIA. I’ve tried putting jewelry in a separate pouch, of course, but that still ends with my necklaces tangled into one big ball by the time I land.

Besides, it’s not exactly good for the jewelry to be shoved between clothes and other miscellaneous items, pouch or no pouch. And that’s where this jewelry case from Cuyana comes in.

Instead of just dropping all your jewelry into a pouch (which, yes, is what I was doing before), Cuyana’s jewelry packing case makes the whole process easy and organized. Unzip the case and open the top to reveal a spacious interior for bracelets and rings, and then two tabs on the top to keep necklaces untangled and earrings together. There’s even a pocket shaped as big as a card, in case you need to keep a valuable in there.

Additionally—and in my opinion, the best part—the entire jewelry case is constructed to be the size of a small, hard-shell box, so it’s the perfect size for packing. Once you zip it up, you can just place it in your corner of your suitcase, and then pack your folded clothes around it. (Or, if you’re using packing cubes, put the packing cubes around it.)

Image zoom cuyana.com

To buy: From $115; cuyana.com.

In other words, there’s no need to crush your jewelry between your sweaters and your jeans anymore when you’re trying to pack. This box’s rectangular size makes it pretty perfect for playing suitcase Tetris with.