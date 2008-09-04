How To Clean Gold Jewelry

A little patina increases the beauty of gold jewelry―but when the luster is gone, a quick clean is in order. Skip the expensive cleansers and reach for a common household product to polish your gold. Watch this video.

Updated September 26, 2016
What You Need

  • two bowls of warm water, dishwashing liquid, soft-bristle toothbrush

Follow These Steps

  1. Soak jewelry in soap solution
    Add a few drops of mild dishwashing liquid to a bowl filled with two cups of warm water. Drop your gold pieces into the solution and let them soak for about 15 minutes.
  2. Scrub the dirt away
    Lift a piece of jewelry out of the solution and gently scrub it with a soft-bristle toothbrush to remove any dirt lodged in nooks and crannies.
  3. Rinse in warm water
    Swish the piece around in a bowl of warm water to remove the soapy residue.
  4. Blot dry with a soft cloth
    Using a soft cloth, dry your jewelry thoroughly and buff it a little to bring back the shine.
