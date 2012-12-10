Friendship Bracelets for Grown-Ups
tous.com
The colorful wristlets you once wove at summer camp now come ready-made with luxe crystals, gold, and leather. Wear them layered, three to five at a time: s’more the better.
Tous Bracelet
tous.com
Made of sterling silver and mother-of-pearl.
To buy: $135, tous.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Doloris Petunia Bracelet
etsy.com
Made of crystal and thread.
To buy: $50 each, etsy.com.
Ettika Bracelet
ettika.com
Made of cord with rhinestones.
To buy: $45, ettika.com.
Advertisement
Gamine Bracelet
sheckyscloset.com
Made of vinyl beads and gold-plated brass beads.
To buy: $26, sheckyscloset.com.
Links of London Bracelet
linksoflondon.com
Made of sterling silver and thread.
To buy: $225, linksoflondon.com.
Lia Sophia Bracelet
liasophia.com
Made of crystal-and-cord.
To buy: $38, liasophia.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shoptiques.com Bracelet
shoptiques.com
Made of rhinestone-and-thread.
To buy: $48, shoptiques.com.
Rebekah Price Bracelet
rebekahprice.com
Made of leather and cotton cord with Swarovski crystals.
To buy: $170, eluxe.ca for info.
Bliss and Love Designs Bracelet
capeweekend.com
Made of of wax cord and gold-plated beads.
To buy: $35, capeweekend.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sogoli Bracelet
willowst.com
Made of braid and chain.
To buy: $42, willowst.com.
Chan Luu Bracelet
chanluu.com
Made of cotton-cord with gold-vermeil beads.
To buy: $170, chanluu.com.