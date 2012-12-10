Friendship Bracelets for Grown-Ups

By Ingela Ratledge
Updated August 29, 2014
tous.com
The colorful wristlets you once wove at summer camp now come ready-made with luxe crystals, gold, and leather. Wear them layered, three to five at a time: s’more the better.
Tous Bracelet

tous.com

Made of sterling silver and mother-of-pearl.

To buy: $135, tous.com.

Doloris Petunia Bracelet

etsy.com

Made of crystal and thread.

To buy: $50 each, etsy.com.

Ettika Bracelet

ettika.com

Made of cord with rhinestones.

To buy: $45, ettika.com.

Gamine Bracelet

sheckyscloset.com

Made of vinyl beads and gold-plated brass beads.

To buy: $26, sheckyscloset.com.

Links of London Bracelet

linksoflondon.com

Made of sterling silver and thread.

To buy: $225, linksoflondon.com.

Lia Sophia Bracelet

liasophia.com

Made of crystal-and-cord.

To buy: $38, liasophia.com.

Shoptiques.com Bracelet

shoptiques.com

Made of rhinestone-and-thread.

To buy: $48, shoptiques.com.

Rebekah Price Bracelet

rebekahprice.com

Made of leather and cotton cord with Swarovski crystals.

To buy: $170, eluxe.ca for info.

Bliss and Love Designs Bracelet

capeweekend.com

Made of of wax cord and gold-plated beads.

To buy: $35, capeweekend.com.

Sogoli Bracelet

willowst.com

Made of braid and chain.

To buy: $42, willowst.com.

Chan Luu Bracelet

chanluu.com

Made of cotton-cord with gold-vermeil beads.

To buy: $170, chanluu.com.

