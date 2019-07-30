This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Is Selling Tons of Earrings for Only $10 Right Now

Image zoom BaubleBar

With August quickly approaching, you’re probably dressing in full summer mode: bright prints, palm patterns, and pretty coral pinks. But no summer wardrobe is complete without the perfect accessories, and BaubleBar is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable jewelry that’s designed to make a statement.

Whether you’ve started embracing popular trends like rings with rainbow gems, resin tortoise shell earrings, or tropical-inspired pieces, BaubleBar makes it easy to stay in the know about what shoppers (celebs included) are loving. Everyone from Jessica Alba to Meghan Markle has worn the brand—even Julia Roberts has been spotted wearing a stack of BaubleBar’s best-selling Alidia rings!

And in case you still haven’t shopped for accessories to wear on your August beach vacation, you can get some of BaubleBar’s most popular styles for only $10. From now until Tuesday, August 6, BaubleBar will be featuring some of its most coveted baubles (think earrings, necklaces, rings, and more) for only $10. Since some pieces start at $48, this is a really good deal.

But if you see a pair of earrings or a ring you can’t live without, be sure to act fast because some of the chicest pieces from the sale have already sold out. Shop the five pairs of earrings we love most below, and check out the full $10 assortment here.

Georgina Hoop

To buy: $10 (was $42); baublebar.com.

Deisy Resin Hoop Earrings

To buy: $10 (was $34); baublebar.com.

Pave Faidra Resin Drop Earrings

To buy: $10 (was $36); baublebar.com.

Petrina Lucite Hoop Earrings

To buy: $10 (was $36); baublebar.com.

Deidre Resin Hoop Earrings

To buy: $10 (was $38); baublebar.com.