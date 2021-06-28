The 10 Best Places to Buy Stylish Jewelry That Won't Cost Half Your Paycheck
These affordable jewelry brands have beautiful necklaces, rings, and bracelets at prices that won't break your budget.
Jewelry is the finishing touch that can make any outfit feel more polished. But oftentimes, the price for one necklace can cost more than your entire wardrobe. For jewelry enthusiasts that like to switch up their look, finding the best affordable jewelry brands can prove to be quite the challenge. To find pieces that look like a million bucks (but actually cost less than $40), it's all about knowing the best spots that balance quality and cost, delivering affordable jewelry that looks many times its price. From classics like Baublebar and Gorjana to secret gems on Etsy, all of the sources below offer pieces that will quickly become the most popular baubles in your jewelry box, but won't require you to take out a second mortgage to afford.
Best Gold Jewelry: Baublebar Daliah Small Hoops
When you're looking to stock your jewelry box with lots of affordable finds, the Baublebar has it all. From statement-making cocktail rings to everyday bracelets, this site has everything. All the jewelry is made with gold plated brass, so you know they'll last you for years to come.
Try: Dahlia's Small Hoops ($38; baublebar.com)
Best Beaded Jewelry: Madewell
When you want to wear the trendy style of the season, but don't want to spend too much on a fad that could be over in a couple years, turn to Madewell's amazingly affordable jewelry selection. From dainty rings to statement tassel earrings, this spot has all of the must-have pieces of the season.
Try: Multicolored Beaded Stretch Bracelet ($5; madewell.com)
Best Stone Jewelry: Kendra Scott
Not only is Kendra Scott the source of our favorite necklace of all time (it's the perfect birthday present), but it also offers stunning bracelets, rings, and earrings with various stone accents. Whether you're into topaz, howlite, magnesite, or abalone, you're sure to find the stone that most resonates with you.
Try: Elisa Necklace ($50; kendrascott.com)
Best Budget Jewelry: Cost Plus World Market
Better known for its home decor, the jewelry selection at Cost Plus World Market is its best-kept secret. You'll find a plethora of layering necklaces, statement pendants, dangle earrings, and lots of hoops, all for yard sale prices.
Try: Gold Delicate Bead Short Necklace ($13; worldmarket.com)
Best Layering Jewelry: Gorjana
Delicate and feminine, Gorjana is a reliable source for bracelets, stacking rings, and layered necklaces. The brand's impressive selection of power gemstones also makes this a go-to spot for birthday presents.
Try: On Repeat Layering Set ($90; gorjana.com)
Best Unique Jewelry: & Other Stories
This fashion brand that got its start in Europe and is becoming more and more popular in the U.S. is known for its cool-girl-approved finds. They pack plenty of punch on their own but also layer well with your favorite accessories.
Try: Glass Pendant Hoop Earrings ($39; stories.com)
Best Handmade Jewelry: Etsy
When you're looking for something unique or handmade that all of your coworkers won't already own, Etsy is hands down the best source to shop. There is an endless offering, so narrow down your search by material, price, or style.
Try: Personalized Birth Flower Ring ($36; etsy.com)
Best Delicate Jewelry: Mejuri
A top spot to find delicate little rings and dainty bracelets. The prices range, but there are affordable jewelry finds mixed in. Plus, you can order sweet personalized pieces so you know your bling is truly unique.
Try: Beaded Stackable Ring ($85; mejuri.com)
Best Trendy Jewelry: H&M
When you want to test out a trend, but don't plan to invest in a piece you'll keep forever, H&M is your best bet. The stylish fast fashion brand seriously has its finger on the accessories pulse: The ultra-affordable prices give you permission to try out beaded hoops or shell earrings that you saw on runways, even if you're not sold on the trend.
Try: Short Necklace ($10; hm.com)
Best Statement Jewelry: J.Crew
Reasonably priced and stylish, J.Crew has what you'll need to complete your work-ready ensemble. When you're hunting for a statement piece (hello, dangling rhinestone earrings), this should be your first stop. And be sure to check out sale finds that can easily cost less than a glass of wine.
Try: Colorful Floral Hoop Earrings ($65; jcrew.com)