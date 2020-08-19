These Are the Only Sneakers My Mom Can Stand in for Her 9-Hour Shifts—and They’re on Major Sale
My mom has gone through a lot of shoes in the last few years not because she’s a shoe obsessive, but because she tends to wear them a lot. She works in retail, which means long hours on her feet (on hard concrete floor, at that), so she’s really come to value comfy, quality footwear that won’t leave her with foot or back pain at the end of a nine-hour workday.
After years of searching for a comfy—but cute!—shoe, my mom eventually set her sights on Ilse Jacobsen slip-on sneakers. It was the cool sole that first caught her eye, and when she eventually found them super discounted at Nordstrom Rack, she decided to scoop them up and wear them right out of the box. Two years later, she’s a full-fledged Ilse Jacobsen footwear devotee with a three-pair collection of its perforated slip-on sneakers. And since they’re currently marked down at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, she’s buying more.
“They’re stylish, but oh-so-comfortable,” replied my mom when I asked her about why she loves these Ilse Jacobsen sneakers. And to be honest, that’s the perfect and most succinct way to describe them. That flexible rubber sole that she was drawn to gives the shoe instant dimension, as does the perforated upper, which is both fashionable and practical—the small teardrop-shaped holes provide great airflow all day long. “Oh, and they’re super lightweight,” she added.
The top-rated sneakers come with removable cushioned insoles that you can throw in the wash when they get too smelly. The non-slip sole is also a plus, especially when you’re walking around a retail store where spills occur nearly every day.
But I think the biggest selling point of this slip-on sneaker is the fact that my mom can stand in them for nine hours at a time—and at the end of the day, she’s not running to kick them off. She’s actually wearing them right now, and I think she’s finally convinced me that I need a pair, too.