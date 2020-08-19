These Are the Only Sneakers My Mom Can Stand in for Her 9-Hour Shifts—and They’re on Major Sale

After years of searching for a comfy—but cute!—shoe, my mom eventually set her sights on Ilse Jacobsen slip-on sneakers. It was the cool sole that first caught her eye, and when she eventually found them super discounted at Nordstrom Rack, she decided to scoop them up and wear them right out of the box. Two years later, she’s a full-fledged Ilse Jacobsen footwear devotee with a three-pair collection of its perforated slip-on sneakers. And since they’re currently marked down at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, she’s buying more.