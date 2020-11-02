How to Stretch Shoes So They Fit Better Than Ever

If you regularly have problems with pinching in your shoes, a shoe stretcher may be a wise investment. (High-rated shoe stretchers on Amazon come in below the $20 mark.) Shoe stretchers can be used to stretch the length of your shoes or widen them, and you’ll even find specialized stretchers that can stretch out the calf in a boot or that work specifically with heels.

To use a shoe stretcher, start by spraying the parts of the shoe you want to stretch with a shoe stretching solution, which can help relax the fibers of the leather or canvas so they can expand. Put the stretcher into the shoe so that it’s tight against the toe box. Turn the handle until you see the shoe expand and leave it for six to eight hours. Try it on to see if it fits—and if it doesn’t, turn the handle a few more times and repeat the process until it does. (It may take a few days to get you to the size you need.)

If you have specific spots that need a bump out (for instance, to stop rubbing on a bunion), most stretchers come with small plugs you can place in with the stretcher to give you a little extra space in just the right spot.