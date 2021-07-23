Say Goodbye to the Black Hole Inside Your Handbag With This Fan-Favorite Purse Organizer From Amazon
Anyone who carries a handbag knows the mess they can turn into. A simple search for your keys, wallet, or lip balm can result in rummaging through old receipts and other junk before getting to what you actually need. That's where handbag organizers—inserts that fit into your bag and keep things in order—come into the picture. The Ztujo Purse Organizer from Amazon is a fan-favorite option, and prices start at only $16.
The handbag insert features a total of 13 different pockets, three exterior and 10 interior. The middle interior pocket is detachable and doubles as a wallet when it's not inside of your bag. And if you're one to lose your keys often, the insert has a single-strap key chain that's also detachable.
If you have several different handbags that you use regularly, you can stock up on different colors and sizes, including mini, medium, slender medium, large, slender large, and extra large (prices vary by size and color). They're all lightweight and made of a felt material that comfortably slides into any bag. Plus, they help prevent dirt and dust from getting in contact with your belongings.
To buy: from $16; amazon.com.
With over 16,000 total ratings and more than 2,000 five-star reviews, shoppers can't get enough of the Ztujo inserts. "This organizer is not flimsy. I still have a little bit of room on each side of the organizer to store my dustbag for flights and my tablet. The middle zipper pocket is removable, it attaches with Velcro and holds great," shared one customer.
"If you want to switch bags it's super easy to just drop it in a different bag and not have to reorganize your purse. I would highly recommend," said another.
Keep your handbags organized and clean with this popular insert from Amazon, starting at $16.