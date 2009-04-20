If you’re looking for a carry-on with wheels, this is the one to get. The compact piece of luggage will fit perfectly under your airplane seat, and won’t be too heavy to lift if you opt to put it in the overhead compartment. “I have been doing a lot of traveling lately and I have been loving this bag. I wanted something stylish that I could fit 3-5 days worth of clothing into that would fit under the seat of an airplane. I have used this bag on Frontier, Delta, United, American and Alaska airlines and have not had a problem on any of the planes,” wrote one reviewer. “I attach my purse on the telescope handle when walking through the airport which frees up my hand and takes the weight off of my shoulder. I am very happy with this purchase.”

To buy: $80 (was $180); amazon.com.