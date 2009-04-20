8 Stylish Weekender Bags That Are Perfect for Quick Getaways—All Under $100
So to help you find a compact-yet-roomy weekender bag that meets these guidelines, we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s roomiest (and prettiest!) duffel bags, carry-on luggage, and large totes that are all under $100. Many of these bags also boast super useful features to help organize your packing, like shoe compartments, back sleeves that attach to suitcases, and toiletry pouches. Plus, they’re all small enough to fit under your airplane seat or overhead. Take your pick below, and happy traveling!
Jadyn B Women’s Weekender Duffel Bag with Shoe Pocket
Amazon shoppers love the space, durability, and look of this Jadyn B duffel bag. The 22-inch bag comes in two pretty floral patterns, features an extra large shoe compartment, four inside pockets, one small outer pocket to keep essentials (like your wallet and boarding pass), and a detachable shoulder strap. Plus, one reviewer who was caught in the rain with it says it held up well and kept their belongings dry.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
ECOSUSI Large Travel Weekender Bag Tote
This classy travel bag may look on the smaller side at first, but it can actually expand enough to fit everything you need—and we mean everything. “My husband calls this bag my Mary Poppins bag because it fits everything! I've been able to put my MacBook, iPad, chargers, a book, some clothes rolled up, a pair of flip flops, wallet, keys, travel documents, and more in there,” wrote one shopper. It also features a back sleeve that can conveniently slide right over your luggage handle.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
American Tourister Moonlight 21-Inch Hardside Spinner
This hard shell spinner is perfect if you’re flying for your weekend (or even week) away: Shoppers rave that it’s extremely durable, super roomy, and secure. “Easily the best suitcase I've ever owned. The color is beautiful, it's very easy to roll at 360 [degrees], and the multiple handle size adjustments are very convenient,” wrote one reviewer. “I was able to fit about 10 days worth of travel items. I'm confident that my items are safe in the hardback style—hardly anything shifted during travel, also thanks to the zipped compartment and strap for clothing. Perfect size for a carry-on, I have flown multiple airlines with this suitcase.” What’s more, it comes in chic colors and patterns, like marble and rose gold.
To buy: $60 (was $100); amazon.com.
Ms Lovely Women’s Quilted Leather Weekender Travel Bag
Everyone will be jealous of this gorgeous, high-quality weekend bag on your shoulder. Available in three subtle metallic colors of light gray, pink, and black, the quilted leather bag also has a removable shoulder strap and a cute leather tassel accessory, along with a zippered inner pocket and two open compartments—so there will be ample room for your stuff.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
BAOSHA Canvas Weekender Carry-on Shoulder Duffel Bag
Super cute and functional? We’re sold. This trendy striped duffel features both a shoe compartment on the bottom of the bag and a luggage sleeve on the back. Plus, it’s so roomy, one shopper even managed to squeeze a 700-page Stephen King novel in there. “This has been one of my best purchases! Knowing I had several weekend trips scheduled, I purchased this and have gotten so much use out of it; definitely my money's worth at least,” another shopper wrote. “Even if you have an additional suitcase packed, this makes a nice carry-on that fits under the plane seat in front of you. Good, solid materials, and very stylish (have received multiple compliments and queries).”
To buy: $39; amazon.com.
BEBE Women’s Valentina-Wheeled Under The Seat Bag
If you’re looking for a carry-on with wheels, this is the one to get. The compact piece of luggage will fit perfectly under your airplane seat, and won’t be too heavy to lift if you opt to put it in the overhead compartment. “I have been doing a lot of traveling lately and I have been loving this bag. I wanted something stylish that I could fit 3-5 days worth of clothing into that would fit under the seat of an airplane. I have used this bag on Frontier, Delta, United, American and Alaska airlines and have not had a problem on any of the planes,” wrote one reviewer. “I attach my purse on the telescope handle when walking through the airport which frees up my hand and takes the weight off of my shoulder. I am very happy with this purchase.”
To buy: $80 (was $180); amazon.com.
Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Carry-On Travel Tote
The Travelpro carry-on tote is super lightweight, water and stain-resistant, and even has a side pocket that’s perfect for a water bottle or umbrella. It also features a padded laptop sleeve (which fits computers or tablets up to 14 inches) and comes in three extra chic colors—like the forest green pictured—so you don’t have to sacrifice your travel style, either.
To buy: $84; amazon.com.
Oflamn Canvas Leather Weekender Bag with Toiletry Pouch
This super convenient, large-size duffel bag comes with a shoe compartment and a matching toiletry bag that slips easily into the bag. Customers love that it’s roomier than expected and such great quality for an affordable price. The 21-inch canvas bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap and is available in both classy solid colors and fun patterns, like stripes and florals.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.