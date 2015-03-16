6 Stylish Spring Work Bags
Forever 21 Faux Leather Satchel
This doctor's bag gets a modern upgrade from the fresh trapezoid shape but boasts the same spacious, easy-access design as the original. The off-white color complements neutral and colorful outfits alike.
To buy: $28, forever21.com.
Featured March 2015
The Limited Structured Satchel Bag
Let this vibrant pink purse add a burst of color to a light-colored outfit or tie together a lively print. A crossbody strap provides hands-free sensibility to the roomy ladylike style. Available in three colors.
To buy: $54, thelimited.com.
H&M Handbag
Not ready to trade your tried and true black satchel for something more delicate? This pretty blush-colored bag lets you dip a toe in the trend without blowing your budget. Available in three colors.
To buy: $40, hm.com.
Zara Shopper Bag With Metal Handle
This supremely elegant, structured tote is the ideal size for folders or a laptop, but, thanks to its ultra-chic design, offers no indication it's a work bag. On the weekends, use it to polish off an otherwise casual ensemble.
To buy: $70, zara.com.
Vince Camuto Leila Small Tote
Think of this floppy yellow tote as a better version of your go-to canvas bag. Easy to get into, lightweight, and polished—who says you can't have it all? Available in six colors.
To buy: $148, vincecamuto.com.
Rebecca Minkoff Medium MAB Tote
Thanks to its rich all-season color and substantial size, this work-appropriate leather tote goes with just about anything. Use it to comfortably transport a laptop and other bulky items you need to access quickly. Available in four colors.
To buy: $265, nordstrom.com.
