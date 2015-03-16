6 Stylish Spring Work Bags

By Allison Chesky
Updated March 16, 2015
nordstrom.com
Perk up a tired winter wardrobe with cheerful accessories.
Forever 21 Faux Leather Satchel

This doctor's bag gets a modern upgrade from the fresh trapezoid shape but boasts the same spacious, easy-access design as the original. The off-white color complements neutral and colorful outfits alike.

To buy: $28, forever21.com.

The Limited Structured Satchel Bag

Let this vibrant pink purse add a burst of color to a light-colored outfit or tie together a lively print. A crossbody strap provides hands-free sensibility to the roomy ladylike style. Available in three colors.

To buy: $54, thelimited.com.

H&M Handbag

Not ready to trade your tried and true black satchel for something more delicate? This pretty blush-colored bag lets you dip a toe in the trend without blowing your budget. Available in three colors.

To buy: $40, hm.com.

Zara Shopper Bag With Metal Handle 

This supremely elegant, structured tote is the ideal size for folders or a laptop, but, thanks to its ultra-chic design, offers no indication it's a work bag. On the weekends, use it to polish off an otherwise casual ensemble.

To buy: $70, zara.com.

Vince Camuto Leila Small Tote

Think of this floppy yellow tote as a better version of your go-to canvas bag. Easy to get into, lightweight, and polished—who says you can't have it all? Available in six colors.

To buy: $148, vincecamuto.com.

Rebecca Minkoff Medium MAB Tote

Thanks to its rich all-season color and substantial size, this work-appropriate leather tote goes with just about anything. Use it to comfortably transport a laptop and other bulky items you need to access quickly. Available in four colors.

To buy: $265, nordstrom.com.

By Allison Chesky