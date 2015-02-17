6 Stylish Handbags for Every Occasion

By Allison Chesky
Updated February 17, 2015
coach.com
These chic and seasonless styles hold all of your on-the-go essentials and transcend winter to spring with ease.
1 of 6

Gap Zip Leather Crossbody

gap.com

Thanks to interior card slots, you won’t need to stuff a wallet or card case into this mod-inspired purse. Plus, a full zipper closure means it’s just as good for travel as it is for everyday. Available in five colors.

To buy: $65, gap.com.

Featured February 2015

2 of 6

Vince Camuto Julia Clutch Bordeaux

nordstrom.com

This pared down envelope clutch is spacious enough for the must-haves (plus some!), but still looks appropriate for an evening affair. Bonus: The pretty burgundy shade, complete with gold hardware and black piping, looks great with nearly any number. Available in four colors.

To buy: $74, nordstrom.com.

3 of 6

Deux Lux Ravello Pouch

deuxlux.com

Dress up slouchy boyfriend jeans or complement a flirty dress with this embellished Americana-inspired clutch. The oversized shape is also handy for toting a small tablet in style.

To buy: $85, deuxlux.com.

4 of 6

Rose Gold All In One Bag

giginewyork.com

Tuck this pretty metallic clutch into your purse to keep essentials organized and within reach. Or, grab only the most necessary accessories—your phone, money, and a lipstick—and trade your purse for this simple style. For an extra $15, personalize the pouch with up to three initials.

To buy: $175, giginewyork.com.

5 of 6

Rebecca Minkoff 5-Zip Crossbody

rebeccaminkoff.com

You’ll want to wear this trendy crossbody every day and, thanks to the cool gray color and pale gold hardware, it’ll match just about anything. Don’t worry about the petite size: Multiple zippers and pouches will keep you organized in spite of the limited space.

To buy: $195, rebeccaminkoff.com.

6 of 6

Coach Bleecker Mini Duffle Bag

coach.com

Consider this an investment piece. The elegant bucket style offers the practicality of a trendy crossbody in a refined and classic silhouette. With the proper care, you’ll be enjoying this bag for years to come.

To buy: $198, coach.com.

By Allison Chesky