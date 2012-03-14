9 Trendy Spring Handbags

By Allison Chesky
Updated September 03, 2014
neimanmarcus.com
Seeking a fresh handbag to carry you through the season? Check these out.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Danielle Nicole Amelia Crossbody Bag

neimanmarcus.com

Mixing black, blue, and brown was formerly considered a faux pas, but as this cute bag illustrates, the combination is an unexpected way to update neutrals.

To buy: $58, neimanmarcus.com.

Featured April 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

The Limited Colorful Trapezoid Tote

thelimited.com

Vibrant coral gives this prim style a fresh edge, allowing it to breezily transition from work to weekend. And at $70, it’s a not-so-guilty pleasure.

To buy: $70, thelimited.com.

3 of 9

Old Navy Faux-Leather Tasseled Bucket Bag

oldnavy.com

Touted for its surprisingly spacious interior, a bucket bag makes for a great hands-free alternative to a tote. Also available in tan.

To buy: $33, oldnavy.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Fossil Erin Small Crossbody Bag

nordstrom.com

A glamorous glittery leather exterior belies all the smart organizational zippered pockets and card slots inside. Also available in metallic.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

5 of 9

Bebe Evie Knotted Clutch

bebe.com

Fill this bag with your most reached-for essentials—wallet, keys, phone—then tuck it into your larger work tote. Have an after-work event? Just grab the clutch and go. Available in two other colors.

To buy: $79, bebe.com.

6 of 9

Zara Mini Bowling Bag

zara.com

What to pair with all of spring’s ultralight fabrics and cheery colors? This crisp white carryall. Available in two other colors.

To buy: $36, zara.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Stella & Dot Madison Tech Bag

stelladot.com

With expandable zip sides, this sophisticated work style can accommodate a laptop one day, then trim down on lighter days. But its refined hardware and lipstick-red color ensure you’ll look polished wherever you go.

To buy: $158, stelladot.com.

8 of 9

Deux Lux Blake Messenger

deuxlux.com

Jazz up everyday basics with a woven cross-body pick. The playful black-and-turquoise mix looks just right, no matter the time of year.

To buy: $110, deuxlux.com.

9 of 9

Deux Lux Greenwich Clutch

deuxlux.com

Bright, cheery, and gorgeous in green, this small handheld boasts a surprisingly sizable interior. Available in five other colors.

To buy: $45, deuxlux.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky