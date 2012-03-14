9 Trendy Spring Handbags
Danielle Nicole Amelia Crossbody Bag
Mixing black, blue, and brown was formerly considered a faux pas, but as this cute bag illustrates, the combination is an unexpected way to update neutrals.
To buy: $58, neimanmarcus.com.
The Limited Colorful Trapezoid Tote
Vibrant coral gives this prim style a fresh edge, allowing it to breezily transition from work to weekend. And at $70, it’s a not-so-guilty pleasure.
To buy: $70, thelimited.com.
Old Navy Faux-Leather Tasseled Bucket Bag
Touted for its surprisingly spacious interior, a bucket bag makes for a great hands-free alternative to a tote. Also available in tan.
To buy: $33, oldnavy.com.
Fossil Erin Small Crossbody Bag
A glamorous glittery leather exterior belies all the smart organizational zippered pockets and card slots inside. Also available in metallic.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
Bebe Evie Knotted Clutch
Fill this bag with your most reached-for essentials—wallet, keys, phone—then tuck it into your larger work tote. Have an after-work event? Just grab the clutch and go. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $79, bebe.com.
Zara Mini Bowling Bag
What to pair with all of spring’s ultralight fabrics and cheery colors? This crisp white carryall. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $36, zara.com.
Stella & Dot Madison Tech Bag
With expandable zip sides, this sophisticated work style can accommodate a laptop one day, then trim down on lighter days. But its refined hardware and lipstick-red color ensure you’ll look polished wherever you go.
To buy: $158, stelladot.com.
Deux Lux Blake Messenger
Jazz up everyday basics with a woven cross-body pick. The playful black-and-turquoise mix looks just right, no matter the time of year.
To buy: $110, deuxlux.com.
Deux Lux Greenwich Clutch
Bright, cheery, and gorgeous in green, this small handheld boasts a surprisingly sizable interior. Available in five other colors.
To buy: $45, deuxlux.com.
