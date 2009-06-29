6 Beach Bags Sure to Make a Splash
Baggu Bag
Sure it’s cute, but this nautical striped carryall made of ripstop nylon can also be conveniently thrown into the washer, as well as folded down into its matching zippered pouch. Better yet, it costs less than 10 bucks and comes in dozens of colors and patterns.
To buy: $9, baggubag.com.
Featured July 2012
Maptote Nantucket Beach Tote
If Nantucket isn’t your destination of choice, take your pick of 14 other locales from Paris to San Francisco. This generous cotton canvas tote will come in handy beyond the beach.
To buy: $37, maptote.com.
Roberta Roller Rabbit Beach Bag 3
What’s not to love? Big enough to lug the kids’ beach balls and sand toys, this pretty patterned bag still has room for all the things you need for a day of fun in the sun. Plus, there are pockets inside and out to provide easy access to your keys, phone, or wallet.
To buy: $85, piperlime.com.
Mar Y Sol Sierra Drawstring Shoulder Bag
For a day spent cruising the boardwalk, you don’t want to lug around a giant tote. This crocheted raffia style is perfectly sized to hold just the essentials. Also available in natural, sunflower, and navy.
To buy: $98, store.shopmarysol.com.
LeSportsac Beach 7952 Tote
Water-resistant nylon guarantees your stuff stays nice and dry in an eye-catching pick. Its roomy interior offers plenty of space for a beach towel and a change of (sand-free!) clothes to slip on after you take in the waves. Also available in green and red stripes.
To buy: $98, endless.com.
Echo Design Tribal North/South Tote
The prismatic print on this lightweight canvas tote gives it style, while the attached shoulder strap, internal pockets, and magnetic snap closure (to keep things in the bag and off the sand) make it functional. Also available in black.
To buy: $68, echodesign.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month