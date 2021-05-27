You Can Now Buy Real Simple Handbags on QVC
The chic crossbody and tote bags are now available for purchase on QVC.com.
It's time to treat yourself to a new handbag (or two). That's because our brand new line of Real Simple bags has officially launched on QVC.com. The classic collection of four functional-yet-chic styles includes work-ready totes and colorful crossbody bags. Not only are the bags ideal for everyday use, but each style comes in shades so pretty, you'll have a hard time choosing a favorite.
Even better, the bags are designed with clever organizing solutions, like pockets and card holders. And inside you'll find an accompanying signature Real Simple eco shopper for stashing shoes, groceries, or other goods.
Related Items
Creative Commuter Zip Tote
For fans of oversized catchalls, the Creative Commuter Zip Tote is a top-notch purse for work and weekends alike. Available in colors like black, saddle, and indigo, the roomy leather tote bag features a classic rectangular shape and a spacious interior lined with pockets to help keep you organized. Whether you need enough space for a laptop, lunch, or spare gym clothes, this timeless tote easily transitions from your morning commute to happy hour.
Creative Commuter Small Zip Tote
The second tote in the collection, the Creative Commuter Small Zip Tote, is much smaller in scale. Made from 100 percent genuine pebbled leather, the miniature bag features enough room for essentials like your wallet, phone, and keys. It, too, is available in black, saddle, and indigo, and both the large and small totes come equipped with a detachable shoulder strap, so you can adjust each accessory to your height and wear over your shoulder or across your body.
Coated Canvas Tote
The third tote in the Real Simple accessory arsenal is the eye-catching Coated Canvas Tote. The zip-top detail ensures your belongings stay secure, and its can’t-miss animal print exterior comes in punchy colors like indigo, poppy, sage, and saddle. Type-A organizers will love the 10 pockets, not to mention the interior metal ring that keeps your car and house keys close by.
Urban Warrior Striped Multi-Zip Crossbody
Lastly, the collection is complete with the Urban Warrior Striped Multi-Zip Crossbody. Its slim profile and soft leather exterior make it the sort of bag you’ll find yourself reaching for every day, and color options include classic black, saddle, and striped styles in eggshell and poppy. The best part: This bag features six radio frequency identification blocking (RFID) pockets, so you can keep your wallet at home while protecting your credit cards on the go.
Shop the full assortment now on QVC.com. Prefer to shop the bags live on air? Tune in to QVC on the evening of Monday, June 7 to shop the new Real Simple handbag collection.