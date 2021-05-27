You Can Now Buy Real Simple Handbags on QVC

Creative Commuter Small Zip Tote

The second tote in the collection, the Creative Commuter Small Zip Tote, is much smaller in scale. Made from 100 percent genuine pebbled leather, the miniature bag features enough room for essentials like your wallet, phone, and keys. It, too, is available in black, saddle, and indigo, and both the large and small totes come equipped with a detachable shoulder strap, so you can adjust each accessory to your height and wear over your shoulder or across your body.