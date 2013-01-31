6 Stylish Large Handbags
Hold (Almost) Everything
Need to get a handle on your daily grind? Start with a smart new bag. (And by smart, we mean having both handheld and shoulder straps.) At about a foot long each—or longer—these totes fit all the essentials, plus just-in-case stuff, like an iPad, emergency snacks, and your favorite boar-bristle brush. The roomiest of them can hold even a Tupperware of last night’s leftovers!
Asos Leather Bag
A two-tone palette keeps a neutral bag from being boring. The easy-stash front pocket lets you retrieve keys in seconds.
To buy: $128, asos.com.
Z Spoke Zac Posen Leather Bag
Black is the classic choice for a pocketbook, but this one from Z Spoke Zac Posen serves it up in a trendy, winged silhouette. Winged sides are the season’s coolest new shape, and they allow this style to open up really wide.
To buy: $495, Dillard’s, 800-345-5273.
Botkier Leather Bag
From the outside, this chain-strap seafoam pick is pure polish. Inside, it’s a neatnik’s dream, with three organizing sections.
To buy: $425, botkier.com.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Leather Bag
Go ahead and take it with you: This spacious carryall will easily accommodate your book club read and a spare pair of flats.
To buy: $348, bloomingdales.com.
Banana Republic Leather Bag
You’ve got to hand it to this bag: The rounded handles fit comfortably in your palm, no matter how heavy the load.
To buy: $220, bananarepublic.com.
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Bag
Buttery tan leather looks beautiful with year-round neutrals and spring pastels. Plus, the clasp that secures the zipper pull is a clever antitheft device.
To buy: $395, bloomingdales.com.