6 Stylish Large Handbags

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Yasu + Junko
Whether you carry a little or a lot, swing into spring with a great new bag.
Hold (Almost) Everything

Yasu + Junko

Need to get a handle on your daily grind? Start with a smart new bag. (And by smart, we mean having both handheld and shoulder straps.) At about a foot long each—or longer—these totes fit all the essentials, plus just-in-case stuff, like an iPad, emergency snacks, and your favorite boar-bristle brush. The roomiest of them can hold even a Tupperware of last night’s leftovers!

Asos Leather Bag

asos.com

A two-tone palette keeps a neutral bag from being boring. The easy-stash front pocket lets you retrieve keys in seconds.

To buy: $128, asos.com.

Z Spoke Zac Posen Leather Bag

Yasu + Junko


Black is the classic choice for a pocketbook, but this one from Z Spoke Zac Posen serves it up in a trendy, winged silhouette. Winged sides are the season’s coolest new shape, and they allow this style to open up really wide.

To buy: $495, Dillard’s, 800-345-5273.

Botkier Leather Bag

botkier.com

From the outside, this chain-strap seafoam pick is pure polish. Inside, it’s a neatnik’s dream, with three organizing sections.

To buy: $425, botkier.com.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Leather Bag

bloomingdales.com

Go ahead and take it with you: This spacious carryall will easily accommodate your book club read and a spare pair of flats.

To buy: $348, bloomingdales.com.

Banana Republic Leather Bag

bananarepublic.com


You’ve got to hand it to this bag: The rounded handles fit comfortably in your palm, no matter how heavy the load.

To buy: $220, bananarepublic.com.

Rebecca Minkoff Leather Bag

bloomingdales.com

Buttery tan leather looks beautiful with year-round neutrals and spring pastels. Plus, the clasp that secures the zipper pull is a clever antitheft device.

To buy: $395, bloomingdales.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel