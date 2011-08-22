7 Trendy Bags for Fall

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
You’ll automatically look more pulled-together carrying one of these styles.
Nila Anthony 61184-B

In lush evergreen with gold-tone trim, this structured tote says classic without looking the least bit staid. In three other colors.

To buy: $71.50, nila-anthony.com.

Elle Coco Convertible Envelope Clutch

This faux-leather night-out clutch in a pretty blush shade will set you back about as much as that bottle of wine you and your girlfriends are thinking about ordering. Also in berry purple.

To buy: $35.50, kohls.com.

Ivanka Trump Handbag Rebecca Top Zip Shoulder Bag

A shoulder bag of lizard-embossed faux leather with polished hardware and smart good looks has a lock on style. Also in rouge lizard.

To buy: $150, zappos.com.

Melie Bianco Isabel

Part boardroom briefcase, part hipster messenger bag, this charcoal faux-leather carryall can take you anywhere.

To buy: $99, piperlime.com.

Mango Touch – Leather and Suede Shopper Bag

Sleek, roomy, practical, and timelessly chic in leather and suede. A magnetic closure keeps tabs on your belongings. Also in all black.

To buy: $170, shop.mango.com.

Zara Bowling Bag

Round out a wardrobe of neutrals with a totally tubular bag in rich oxblood faux leather.

To buy: $90, zara.com.

BCBGeneration Handbag Linnea Large Satchel

This sophisticated textured-cotton satchel opens wide so you can fit in absolutely everything, from your laptop to a spare pair of flats. Also in black combo.

To buy: $60, 6pm.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel